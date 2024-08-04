Careers & Tenders
Subscribe
Business
/ 4 August 2024

Speciality coffee could be South Africa’s next hot export crop

By
Img 8970
Coffee beans being sorted and selected by hand

Global demand for the beverage and its price heat up as KwaZulu-Natal supplies the world’s rarest coffee beans

This content is restricted to subscribers only.


Join the M&G Community


Our commitment at the Mail & Guardian is to ensure every reader enjoys the finest experience. Join the M&G community and support us in delivering in-depth news to you consistently.

Subscription enables:

  • - M&G community membership
  • - independent journalism
  • - access to all premium articles & features
  • - a digital version of the weekly newspaper
  • - invites to subscriber-only events
  • - the opportunity to test new online features first

Already a subscriber?
.

Tags: , , , , , , ,