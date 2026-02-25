Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has financially backed President Cyril Ramaphosa's Sona. (GCIS)

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has signalled increased spending on peace and security in his budget speech from R268.2 billion in 2025/26 to R291.2 billion in 2028/29.

The allocation follows President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement in his State of the Nation address (Sona) that the defence force will be deployed alongside the police to combat illegal mining and gangsterism.

“To support this and other efforts to intensify law and order, spending on peace and security increases from R268.2 billion in 2025/26 to R291.2 billion in 2028/29,” Godongwana told parliament on Wednesday.

In his Sona, Ramaphosa also announced an integrated plan to overhaul policing and strengthen the criminal justice system after allegations of corruption and criminality emerged at the Madlanga commission.

“For the various commissions of inquiry underway that are unlikely to finish within their initial deadlines, funding will also be made available when the costs become clearer,” Gongogwana.

Ramaphosa said organised crime posed a significant threat to the country and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) would be deployed to tackle illegal mining and gangsterism in Gauteng, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape.

In response, Gondogwana allocated a further R2.7 billion to the defence budget over the medium term to improve operations, including maintaining the South African Air Force’s fighter capability.

The Border Management Authority has been allocated an additional R990 million over the medium term to build capacity by filling 738 posts.

“In addition we have allocated R1 billion to the police service and another R1 billion to the SANDF, through the CARA (Criminal Assets Recovery Account) fund for the fight against organised crime,” Godongwana said.

Over the medium term, R883.8 million will be shifted from the department of justice and constitutional development to the Office of the Chief Justice. This will allow the office to manage its own budget, enhancing its independence from the executive from 1 April, the finance minister said. An additional R687 million has been allocated to increase capacity in the judiciary.

Godongwana said once the costing for the establishment of specialised courts announced by Ramaphosa had been finalised, allocations would be considered later in the year.

The finance minister said spending would reach R2.67 trillion by 2026/27, including a proposed R5 billion contingency reserve to cater for disasters declared since the medium-term budget policy statement.