JSE SME programme drives growth as BoTong Civils reports 418% revenue jump

The JSE's SME Rise Enterprise Accelerator Programme continues to position itself as a critical enabler in South Africa’s economic ecosystem, offering structured support in areas such as funding readiness, market expansion and operational excellence.

In an initiative aimed at unlocking the growth potential of South Africa’s most promising business sector, the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) has marked the induction of the fifth cohort of its Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Rise Enterprise Accelerator Programme.

This year’s intake includes 12 high-potential companies, predominantly operating within the ICT and technology sectors, reflecting the country’s growing shift toward digital innovation and scalable enterprise solutions.

The programme continues to position itself as a critical enabler in South Africa’s economic ecosystem, offering structured support in areas such as funding readiness, market expansion and operational excellence.

Highlighting his company’s growth trajectory and underscoring the transformative impact of the programme, BoTong Civils founder Dr Danny Tong — representing one of the most successful businesses from a previous cohort — praised the JSE for supporting the SME sector.

“Our journey through the JSE SME Rise Enterprise Accelerator Programme has reinforced that growth is not just about winning work but about being ready to absorb it.

“The programme has enabled us to put proper board structures in place, strengthen our balance sheet, improve operational efficiency, adopt technology and build the systems and operational discipline required to scale.”

Tong said credibility, built through the programme, had changed market perception. “Credibility shifted the conversation in the market, helping stakeholders take us seriously, opening doors to partnerships and positioning our business to raise capital responsibly and compete for larger opportunities.”

After its participation in SME Rise, BoTong Civils recorded a 418% increase in revenue compared to the previous financial year. The company has secured more than R70 million in funding, raised more than R200m in guarantees and built an order book exceeding R3 billion.

With ambitious plans ahead, the business is targeting a listing on the JSE’s AltX within the next two years, alongside a long-term vision of growing its order book to more than R100bn.

SME Rise, the JSE Group’s flagship enterprise development solution, continues to bridge the gap between SMEs and broader capital markets.

By connecting private companies to growth opportunities, funding mechanisms and international expansion pathways, the initiative is shaping the next generation of business leaders.

The JSE said the SME Rise Enterprise Accelerator Programme signalled its “commitment to South Africa’s future prosperity through nurturing today’s aspiring change-makers”.

Describing the programme as “a uniquely South African offering”, the JSE said it embodied “our determined contribution to economic growth”.

As the fifth cohort embarked on its journey, the JSE said, the programme’s track record — “exemplified by success stories like BoTong Civils” — set a compelling precedent.

“In a challenging economic climate, initiatives like SME Rise are not just supporting businesses; they are redefining what scalable, sustainable growth looks like in South Africa.”