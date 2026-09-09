'Invest in women to unlock billions in the economy'

With MasterCard Foundation estimating that an increased economic participation of young women could unlock up to US$287 billion in additional gross domestic product (GDP) - creating 23 million jobs across Africa by 2030 – a top banking executive has called on the continent to invest in women.

Addressing the two-day Standard Bank Top Women 2026 in Johannesburg, ending on Wednesday, Simone Cooper, head: business and commercial banking South Africa at Standard Bank Group, said a real inclusion of women in the economy could only be achieved through access to finance, education, technology, markets and leadership opportunities.

Cooper said key drivers of women empowerment should “become the norm, rather than the exception”.

Addressing delegates attending the gathering at the Sandton Convention Centre, Cooper said by 2030, 40% of the world's young people will be African – “creating an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future through talent, innovation and entrepreneurship”.

“That statistic tells us something profound: Africa's future is not decades away - it is already here.

“It is sitting in our classrooms, entering our workplaces, building businesses, developing new technologies and shaping communities,” she said.

Cooper called for the unlocking of women’s full potential, which she said was “more important to Africa's future prosperity”.

She said: “Investing in women is not simply a matter of inclusion, not only the right thing to do, but one of the smartest economic choices a continent can make. For Africa to achieve sustainable prosperity, accelerate innovation and remain globally competitive, women must be at the centre of its growth story.

“The challenge facing Africa is not a shortage of talent, ambition or ideas – we have those in abundance. Our challenge is converting potential into opportunity and opportunity into growth. When we talk about women's empowerment, we are not talking about a social initiative on the margins of economic development. We are talking about one of the most important drivers of Africa's future growth and competitiveness.

“From exceptional women to exceptional systems across Africa, we are surrounded by inspiring stories of women who have overcome barriers, built successful businesses, transformed industries and created opportunities for others.

“Those achievements deserve to be celebrated. If we are serious about amplifying women-led growth, we must ask ourselves a more fundamental question: why should exceptional success still require extraordinary resilience?”

Cooper said too often, “progress has relied on individual women overcoming systems that were never designed with them in mind”.

“The next chapter of Africa's growth must be different. Success should not depend on how many barriers women can break through. It should depend on how effectively we remove those barriers in the first place. Our ambition cannot simply be to produce a few extraordinary women, but must be to create extraordinary systems - enabling millions of women to succeed,” she said.