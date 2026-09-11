Quiet luxury with purpose: How a former principal built Avela Lodge & Spa

Nestled in the Magaliesberg is a picturesque landscape traditionally dominated by white-owned commercial hospitality. There lies Avela Lodge & Spa. On the surface the lodge offers a quintessential getaway with lush surroundings. Upon looking closer, the estate reveals a personal narrative of African ownership, intentional design and continuous reinvention.

At the helm of this sanctuary is Lindiwe Ginya, the CEO and director of Gadaffi Investments. Ginya is not a traditional hotelier. She is a former high school principal who transitioned into property development and hospitality, driven by vision, continuous self-education and a refusal to settle for conventional norms.

"When I bought this place, it wasn't initially meant to be a luxury lodge," Ginya reflects.

As a principal, she regularly organised study retreats for grade 12 learners preparing for their final exams.

"I used to struggle with white-owned venues. They didn't understand our concept of overnight study sessions, taking kids from environments where they lacked space to learn and creating a structured, focused environment for them. They would tell us: ‘We lock up at 10pm; you must go.’ So, I decided to buy a place specifically for black schools to hold matric revision, strategic planning sessions and matric dances."

Realising she needed business skills to scale her ambitious projects, Ginya enrolled at the University of Cape Town to study business administration. Armed with market analysis and property strategies, she reassessed her venue's potential, identifying a growing demand for romantic escapes and curated group retreats. Today, the lodge thrives on refined offerings.

"Our primary revenue comes from couples' getaways and our popular 'girls' packages," Ginya says.

To balance seasonality, the lodge hosts corporate retreats, strategic school governing body planning sessions and executive team building sessions.

Ginya's transition into property ownership offers a masterclass in strategic resourcefulness. Having bought her first home in 2001 for R424 000 and selling it years later for R1.2 million after renovations, she recognised the power of property equity. She built her first portfolio, a 12-unit residential complex in Soweto aimed at young professionals, by leveraging reinvested capital and strategic bank finance.

"I don't believe in luck," Ginya says. "I believe in opportunity meeting preparedness. I read Think and Grow Rich, which shifted my perspective on capital allocation. I learnt not to drain personal liquidity but to build creditworthiness, secure bank financing and clear debt systematically."

The approach has driven Gadaffi Investments’ rapid expansion. Beyond the core 14-room lodge in Magaliesberg, the group operates guest accommodations in Lenasia, residential developments in Soweto and recently acquired 7.6 hectares of adjacent land in Magaliesberg. Plans are under way to expand Avela to 50 rooms, add three conference centres and launch a 5.4ha outdoor adventure park featuring quad biking, an outdoor spa and event grounds.