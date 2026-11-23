For some South Africans, Black Friday is an opportunity to finally afford the television they have been saving for, replace a broken appliance or get a head start on Christmas shopping. For others, it is a chance to stretch an already tight household budget a little further. But while shoppers look for ways to save money, criminals are looking for ways to take it.

Black Friday shopping has already begun, with several retailers rolling out discounts and promotions ahead of the official shopping day on 27 November. As more consumers hunt for deals online and in stores, security and financial experts warn that criminals are preparing to take advantage of the increased spending.

A fake online store, a convincing banking message or a fraudulent accommodation listing could cost someone thousands of rands in a matter of minutes. And as more South Africans rely on digital payments and online shopping, opportunities for fraudsters are growing.

The scale of the problem is already significant. According to the South African Banking Risk Information Centre (SABRIC), digital banking fraud losses reached R2.4 billion in 2025. Recent TransUnion research found that South African consumers who experienced digital fraud reported losing an average of just over R11 000.

For a household already dealing with rising living costs, losing R11 000 is not a minor inconvenience. It could mean falling behind on bills, losing money set aside for school expenses or having to abandon plans for the festive season.

Ursula Pearson-Williams, head of fraud intelligence at PayInc, says criminals are increasingly exploiting the speed of digital payments and pressuring consumers into making decisions before they have time to question what they are being asked to do.

The methods are also becoming harder to recognise. According to Interpol's 2026 Global Financial Fraud Threat Assessment, AI-enhanced fraud is 4.5 times more profitable than traditional methods. Deepfake voices, fake banking notifications and stolen identities are among the tools being used to deceive consumers.

One of the most common traps during the shopping season is the promise of an unusually cheap deal. Fraudsters create websites and social media advertisements advertising discounted smartphones, gaming consoles and appliances. Once payment is made, the product never arrives.

Delivery scams follow a similar pattern. A message claiming that a parcel is being held until a small delivery fee is paid may appear harmless but the link could lead to a fraudulent website designed to steal banking or card details.

Consumers should avoid clicking on unexpected links and instead visit retailers' official websites or applications directly. They should also be suspicious of sellers who insist on electronic funds transfers or instant payments, particularly when dealing with unfamiliar businesses, as the danger is not confined to a phone or computer.

Fidelity Services Group warns that crowded shopping centres and busy parking areas also create opportunities for theft. Shoppers distracted by their phones or focused on their purchases may become easy targets for criminals.

The company advises consumers to park in well-lit areas, physically check that their vehicles are locked and keep shopping bags and valuables out of sight. Shoppers should also avoid displaying expensive purchases in public or advertising them on social media.

For those planning December holidays, accommodation and travel scams are another concern. Fake holiday listings, cloned booking websites and demands for deposits under pressure can leave families without accommodation and out of pocket.

Before making a booking, consumers should verify the accommodation provider and confirm reservations directly through trusted platforms or official channels.

There are a few precautions that could prevent a costly mistake. Never share your PIN, password or one-time PIN with anyone, including someone claiming to represent your bank. Read banking notifications before approving transactions and never approve a payment you did not initiate.

If you suspect that you have been scammed, contact your bank immediately using its official contact details. The quicker fraudulent activity is reported, the better the chance of limiting further losses.

Black Friday is marketed as a chance to get more for less. But for consumers already trying to make their money go further, the consequences of falling for a scam could last long after the discounts disappear.