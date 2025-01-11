New EFF deputy president Gardee is the right person for the job

Godrich Gardee at the 3rd National People's Assembly (NPA) at Nasrec Expo on December 14, 2024. (Photo by Sharon Seretlo/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

The third National People’s Assembly of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) took place in December 2024 under the theme of defending, rebuilding and advancing the struggle for economic freedom.

It was at this elective conference that the party ushered in a new crop of leaders at all levels, including national.

Evidently, the top six leaders were all elected uncontested but overwhelmingly sustained by the delegates at the assembly.

Among the changes that took place, the replacement of deputy president Floyd Shivambu with Godrich Gardee was notable. It’s the best thing that has happened to the EFF since its inception.

When the party held a press conference in August to announce that Shivambu was leaving for the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, many members were shocked. And, almost immediately, the attention shifted to who could possibly replace him.

The EFF, and particularly commander-in-chief Julius Malema, had to do some serious soul searching to ensure the right person was selected. At a time such as this, the organisation needed a person of courage and decency, with the vast organisational experience and institutional memory to lift the party out of obscurity and uncertainty.

And such a person could have been no one other than Gardee. He was the first secretary general of the EFF after its formation and so knows the party inside out. He understands the psyche of the people of South Africa, the EFF members, fighters and foot soldiers. He is an able administrator — which is the primary role of the secretary general of any organisation.

Also, after being secretary general, Gardee was given the opportunity of heading the international relations wing of the EFF. In that role he delivered beyond expectations. Not only does he understand the issues and dynamics at play in South African politics, his broader knowledge of Africa and the world will be an asset to the party.

A few years ago, Gardee led a solidarity march at the South Africa-eSwatini border post to offer solidarity to pro-democracy forces in that country. He is unapologetic when it comes to doing the right thing.

Furthermore, he showed dedication and resolve as a member of parliament.

Simply put, the man is hard working and he gets things done.

Gardee is mature and has the demeanor of a leader, unlike his predecessor. His humility is exemplary and he displays a rare form of courteousness. He is serious about getting on with business, he is reliable, he is tough and tested and, above all, he understands the task at hand.

He recognises what the EFF has done for him and his family. In May 2022, the Gardee family was shattered by the death of their daughter Hillary.

The 28-year-old mother and IT graduate was abducted and murdered in Mbombela, Mpumalanga. The leadership of the EFF collectively stood by Gardee during this dark period, comforting his family and offering support.

These are some of the many reasons why his election came as no surprise to anyone who seriously understands the EFF and Gardee’s achievements since the party’s inception.

There is no question about his loyalty to the party. It is safe to say that, with Gardee beside him, Malema does not have to look over his shoulder wondering what his second in command is up to.

History will speak well of Gardee, not because he is infallible, but simply because he is a person of character who chooses to do the right thing and stand up for what he believes in, regardless of the circumstances.

Aaron Ng’ambi is a geopolitical analyst and columnist, leadership instructor and a social entrepreneur.