The God Edition | Secularism is the bridge to harmony and democracy

Some provinces call their members of executive councils ministers, and I can truly say that this is the second time that I have held the title, although the previous time, I was on a pulpit, not a podium.

But my road has taken me from preaching the gospel to social work and into public works and infrastructure.

I now work to improve people’s lives where previously I was more concerned with their eternal lives!

It is from this background that I am a firm believer in the secular state, and that a clear separation between church and state is needed. My view is obviously also influenced by the fact that I am a member of the LGBTIQ+ community.

South Africa is a home to people of different races, cultures, languages and religions. Our Constitution recognises this diversity and seeks to protect it through a commitment to democracy, human rights and, crucially, secular governance as the foundation to ensure freedom, fairness and unity.

In a secular state the government remains neutral in matters of religion, neither promoting nor suppressing any faith. This does not mean hostility toward religion; rather, it ensures that no religion is privileged over another and that individuals are free to practice — or not practice — any belief without state interference.

This principle is enshrined in section 15 of our Constitution, which guarantees freedom of religion, belief and opinion.

Ironically, secularism is what truly protects religious freedom.

Our history serves as a warning. The 1983 apartheid Constitution of South Africa opened with prayer, and was used by some religions to justify apartheid — and was also a force of good against apartheid — and discrimination against minorities such as the LGBTIQ+ community.

South Africa is not immune to the dangers of religious interference in governance. Religious institutions have the right to express opinions on moral and ethical issues, but when the line between church and state is blurred, it risks undermining democratic governance.

The rule remains that your religious rules do not bind one who is not a member of that religion. Sometimes religious conservatism clashes with human rights, particularly regarding LGBTIQ+ rights, gender equality and reproductive health.

Some religious leaders argue that their faith should dictate national laws, despite constitutional protections for all South Africans, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity. In a secular state, laws must be based on constitutional values and human rights, not religious doctrine.

A secular state is essential for social cohesion in a multi-religious society like ours. When the state privileges one religion over others, it creates divisions and resentment. But a truly neutral government fosters unity by ensuring that all citizens — religious or not — are treated equally. A secular state does not weaken religion; rather, it allows faith to thrive without state interference, ensuring that individuals practice their beliefs freely and without coercion.

To protect our secular democracy, civil society must remain vigilant. Religious organisations, political leaders and citizens all have a role to play in defending the principle of secularism. Education plays a crucial role.

Our schools must teach young people about the constitutional values that uphold our democracy. Misinformation and fearmongering often paint secularism as anti-religion when, in reality, it is the very foundation of religious freedom.

Philosopher Voltaire is believed to have said: “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.” And this too is the basis of the secular state. The church, where I stood on the pulpit before, the mosque, the temple, all have a right to exist in our country, and have the right to their beliefs.

But I, as a queer person, also have the right to mine.

Secularism is not about playing the one against the other, but to facilitate that we live in harmony, each with our beliefs. I used to end sermons with Amen; now I end speeches with Amandla, but truth remains; let the state play the role of the state, and the church the role of the church. Let’s respect each other and treat others like we want to be treated ourselves.

MEC Martin Meyer holds a master’s degree in theology. He served as a minister in the Gereformeerde (NG) Church. These are his personal views.