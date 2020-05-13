Subscribe
Subscribe
CoronavirusNational

COMING UP: President Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (Photo Archive)
0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on, Wednesday at 8.30pm on the ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy.

The president’s address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

In his last address to the nation on April 23, Ramaphosa announced an easing of the nationwide lockdown. He said a phased reopening of the economy will begin on May 1. Ramaphosa noted that although a lockdown remains the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus, the prosperity of South Africans would be at risk with a continued lockdown. 

“Nationwide lockdown cannot be sustained indefinitely,” he said. “People need to eat, earn a living and companies need to be able to produce and trade, need to generate revenue and keep people employed.” 

The president, however, noted that the lockdown has worked and the need to save lives and prevent the country’s health system becoming overwhelmed remains paramount. In consultation with scientists and other experts, the government has introduced a tiered system of response to the virus — South Africans may find some echos in the tiered system to that used for load-shedding, with level five signalling the most strict response. 

Please note the stream goes live at 8.30pm.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Kiri Rupiah
Kiri Rupiah is the online editor at the Mail & Guardian.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Very few believe provincial education departments are suddenly efficient

-
Ordinary citizens have not forgotten that schools were failing before the virus crisis
Read more
Coronavirus

Bioethics for the pandemic

-
Our existing ethical frameworks for healthcare decisions were not devised for a pandemic – and it shows
Read more
Coronavirus

Covid-19, the black swan event that disrupted the green energy transition

& -
South Africa has made some progress in the move to cleaner energy, but at 106 out of 115 countries on the energy transition index there’s clearly much room for improvement
Read more
Africa

Africa’s ill-resourced healthcare systems need immediate revamping

-
Now is the time to rewrite a collective script of Africa’s development agenda and the well being of its people
Read more
Coronavirus

How do we decide whose lives matter most?

-
The way Covid-19 death facts are reported (age and comorbidities) reflects how old people and those with chronic conditions are valued. Scientifically there’s an argument for this, but morally it’s troubling
Read more
Coronavirus

Political pragmatism is required to survive Covid-19

-
Political ideologies — communism, capitalism, liberalism — and an unrealistic view of the world as we’d like it to be got us into this mess
Read more
National

Court orders that Ingonyama Trust Board staff be paid their salaries

-
Embattled KwaZulu-Natal land trust loses in court, after ceasing paying salaries to some workers in March
Read more
Coronavirus

Ubuntu should be at the centre of our response to Covid-19

-
Demonstrations of common humanity are a powerful tool to help us navigate our way through the pandemic
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Education

Changing of the guard at three universities

Sefako Makgatho and Fort Hare universities have new leaders, while the head of Mangosuthu University of Technology has been suspended
-
Read more
Sport

10 years on: The legacy of the 2010 World Cup

In the first part of our new series, we take a look at the goal that has played on loop in our heads and on TV channels for the last decade
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more
Special Reports

A call for inclusive responses to Covid-19

-
Solutions for SMMEs and communities on the margins of the southern African economy lie in fostering inclusive value chains
Read more

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now