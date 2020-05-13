COMING UP: President Ramaphosa to address the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to address the nation on, Wednesday at 8.30pm on the ongoing measures to manage the spread of the coronavirus through the implementation of a risk adjusted strategy.

The president’s address follows a number of meetings of Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council.

In his last address to the nation on April 23, Ramaphosa announced an easing of the nationwide lockdown. He said a phased reopening of the economy will begin on May 1. Ramaphosa noted that although a lockdown remains the most effective way to limit the spread of the virus, the prosperity of South Africans would be at risk with a continued lockdown.

“Nationwide lockdown cannot be sustained indefinitely,” he said. “People need to eat, earn a living and companies need to be able to produce and trade, need to generate revenue and keep people employed.”

The president, however, noted that the lockdown has worked and the need to save lives and prevent the country’s health system becoming overwhelmed remains paramount. In consultation with scientists and other experts, the government has introduced a tiered system of response to the virus — South Africans may find some echos in the tiered system to that used for load-shedding, with level five signalling the most strict response.

Please note the stream goes live at 8.30pm.