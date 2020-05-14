Subscribe
Covid-19: Sharing isn’t caring

Seriously: President Cyril Ramaphosa had a lot to say this week about Covid-19 and the regulations. All sensible stuff. (GCIS)
Thursday.

It’s almost 50 days since the head of state shut the country down.

Somehow, we’ve managed to spend seven weeks sitting at home, pretty much sober, something which, if you’d asked me before March 26, I’d have said we could never do.

It’s been a long 49 days, perhaps the longest 49 days any of us has experienced, particularly those among us who are gagging for a cigarette and an ice cold Amstel.

Perhaps the next 49 will be a little easier, a bit less extreme. They will, if the changes to retail regulations, the modification of the exercise rules and the potential district by district move to level three announced by the president on Wednesday night materialise.

I guess Cyril Ramaphosa will have to run the proposed changes past Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and the National Coronavirus Command Council before giving us the good news. I’m not convinced that Dlamini-Zuma and Dr No, as Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize is becoming known in the Harper household these days, will want to give the smokers and drinkers a break, despite the benefits to the taxman of doing so.

Perhaps they’ll show some mercy.

Take their boots off the sinners’ necks.

Perhaps.

Somehow, despite the best efforts of Dlamini-Zuma, I’m still zolling, to borrow a term from the woman herself. I stocked up properly, bud and papers, so I’m covered, for at least another six months, maybe longer if I behave myself, no matter what happens at the end of May.


Locked down or not, level 5, level 4, level 3 or level whatever, I’m still rolling. I’m still licking the paper — just like Dlamini-Zuma’s sign language interpreter did that fateful evening when she broke millions of South Africans hearts — still using my saliva to ensure the zol doesn’t fall.

I’m still smoking.

What I’m not doing is sharing, mainly because all my smoking mates are, like me, abiding by the terms of the lockdown and staying in their own pozi, so there’s nobody to share with. We’ve all adopted what has become the stoner’s mantra for life under Covid-19 — and after it, for that matter — puff, but don’t pass.

It’s unnatural behaviour, the antithesis of cannabis culture, to not share. It’s also something that is now unavoidable, something which, like not shaking hands or hugging, will have to be learned.

Passing the spliff to the left is as natural an action as a high five or a fist bump — to me at least, after nearly 40 years of doing so — and it is going to take some unlearning. Perhaps by the time that I can finally see my mates again, not passing the joint will have ingrained itself on my muscle memory.

Perhaps.

It’s gonna be weird. Standing around, a metre and half apart, smoking our own spliffs through our masks, exhaling away from each other. It’s gonna take some doing, but so did hugging and 45 times a day handwashing, so it’s possible.

I was glued to the screen for Ramaphosa’s “my fellow South Africans” on Wednesday night, when he eventually got going, after being forced to ditch his open-toed shoes and put on his crop bottoms by Minister of Fashion Ebrahim Patel. I wonder who advised Patel on the clothing retail regulations? Perhaps it’s the same person who advised Dlamini-Zuma about the zol issue, on smokes and beer?

Perhaps.

I don’t get the argument that the president’s announcement was empty, which, not surprisingly, is loudest from those who were agitating the hardest for him to make a public appearance, claiming he had done like his deputy, David Mabuza, and disappeared.

Given the realities of the Covid-19 pandemic, Ramaphosa had a fair amount to say: the lockdown has served its purpose and kept the infection rate and death toll down, with the country now ready to move into the next phase of dealing with the virus at the end of May. More economic activity will open up; those districts which are not hotspots can move to level 3 at the end of the month; those with high infection levels will stay on level 4; more products will be on sale; regulations restricting exercise will be amended in the next couple of days.

Ramaphosa didn’t announce the end of the lockdown, a lifting of the booze and cigarette ban, a return to normality, because he couldn’t. There was never any way he was going to do so. We’re still several months from the pandemic reaching its peak, no matter how long the last 49 days have taken.

More than 200 people have died from Covid-19 already, even with the lockdown. More people are going to die, particularly when the restrictions are lifted further, so an incremental move back to a semblance of normality is the best we could expect.

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever. But it comes at a cost. Advertisers are cancelling campaigns, and our live events have come to an abrupt halt. Our income has been slashed.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years. We’ve survived thanks to the support of our readers, we will need you to help us get through this.

To help us ensure another 35 future years of fiercely independent journalism, please subscribe.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Recommended

Coronavirus

Covid-19 clarifies climate crisis

Unlike the virus, there is no treatment for global warming except to immediately abandon economic activities that cause it
Read more
Business

E-commerce will assist economy

Allowing companies to sell products online will help them to stay afloat during the lockdown
Read more
Business

Pawn shop’s surprise lockdown hit: tradespeople’s tools

-
Money-lending and DIY products have allowed this pawn shop to thrive during the lockdown
Read more
Coronavirus

‘There is heartbreak every day’

-
People are handing over their pets to shelters, but they too are battling financially
Read more
Africa

Prisoners riot in Sierra Leone

-
Correctional centres across Africa are struggling to react to the pandemic and its effects on inmates
Read more
Coronavirus

‘Small fires’ drive rise in Covid cases

-
Lockdown easing will happen and so will the increase in positive cases. This balancing act will require rapid returns to stringent measures to protect thousands of lives
Read more
Business

Uncertain future for domestic airlines

-
The uncertainty of a post-Covid-19 airspace makes it even more difficult for the airline industry to forecast its recovery
Read more
Coronavirus

Pandemic delays local elections

-
The lockdown has interrupted public consultations on ward demarcations, while 37 by-elections around the country are on hold
Read more
The Editors Picks

‘SAA 2.0’: New deal provides a lifeline

Airline brought back from the brink as rescue practitioners and Gordhan agree to work on a rescue plan by the end of June
-
Read more
National

Sisulu appoints probe as corruption allegations mount

The water and sanitation minister has detailed her department's moves to combat corruption, but failed to address corruption claims her top adviser
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Homeless exposed to Covid-19

The City of Cape Town is being accused of negligence as it closes the Strandfontein safety camp without testing all the people who leave
-
Read more
Coronavirus

Teacher unions warn Motshekga not to jump the gun on...

Five organisations stand firm on ensuring schools have taken all safety measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus when learners, teachers and school management teams return
-
Read more
Press Releases

Special Reports

PPS Investments Webinar part one: Navigating unchartered territories

-
There is no one-size-fits-all solution for investors, but don't change your portfolios too much right now as the markets will rebound
Read more
Special Reports

Ubuntu must shine in the crisis of Covid-19

-
Matthysen’s approach to training and mentorship empowers trainees to enter the workplace already willing and able to contribute
Read more
Special Reports

On the right career path

-
An employer can always be assured of the guaranteed quality and credibility of the Saica associate general accountant designation’
Read more
Special Reports

The psychological impact of Covid-19 and lockdown

-
Dr Frans Korb and Cassey Chambers outline in a Webinar how the virus is causing stress for all of us, and suggest ways for us to cope with it
Read more
Special Reports

Government lays the foundation for illicit tobacco sales to flourish

-
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has banned tobacco sales to support her draconian ideas, and without any scientific basis, says Japan Tobacco International
Read more
Special Reports

Professional body membership: a progressive way to propel your career to new heights

-
The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants constantly strives to maintain and strengthen the overall status of the accountancy profession
Read more
Special Reports

Giving a voice to the marginalised communities in Southern Africa

-
Society Talks is a platform that unites participants in progressive dialogue to develop responsive solutions as a collaborative
Read more
Special Reports

Southern Africa Trust prioritises needs of civil society during Covid-19 lockdown

-
Vulnerable communities in the SADC region need linguistically and culturally contextualised information to protect themselves
Read more

