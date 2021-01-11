Subscribe
Coronavirus

Staff Reporter

Related stories

Coronavirus

Do you have to take the Covid-19 vaccine or not?

The South African law does not make it mandatory for citizens to be vaccinated, and the same will apply for Covid-19 immunisation. But experts say people still have the responsibility not to act recklessly — and they should follow Covid-19 health protocols
Tshegofatso Mathe
Business

How to rescue SA’s ailing economy

2020 was a challenging year for everybody, with no growth forecast in the economy, fears of a deep recession and a jobs bloodbath. Three experts contextualise this situation, focusing on what can be done in 2021 to slow down the spiral into an economic abyss
nthabiseng moleko & martyn davies & duma gqubule

More top stories

National

We are staying on adjusted level three — Ramaphosa

Although South Africa’s variant of Covid-19 does not cause more severe illness, the country, according to the president, must be ‘diligent, vigilant and compliant’
khaya koko
Opinion

May the force be with us

Don’t be too quick to dismiss reports of visitors to Earth – perhaps they can help us
Tim Murithi
Coronavirus

LIVESTREAM: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

The president is set to speak on developments in relation to the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic
Staff Reporter
Opinion

A smarter, not stricter lockdown is necessary

Studies in informal settlements show transparent communication is key to trusting the government and adhering to restrictions
antoinette van der merwe & yael borofsky
