Coronavirus

WATCH AGAIN: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

President Cyril Ramaphosa. (GCIS)
Staff Reporter

Environment

Musina-Makhado zone cut down to size but ‘it’s window-dressing’

Opponents claim the reduced metallurgical and energy cluster with a coal-fired power plant will still cause harm to the environment
sheree bega
Business

Gordhan on SAA, political interference and moving SOEs out of...

The minister addresses the future of the country’s state-owned entities and speculation they may be moved from his portfolio
Sarah Smit

Opinion

Chile’s political earthquake uncovers the non-traditional left

The shake-up has seen young, feminist and anti-neoliberal voices emerge from the 15 May general election
lorena nunez carrasco & Jeremy Daphne
Coronavirus

What does Covid-19 alert level 2 mean for elections, movement...

As Cyril Ramaphosa moves South Africa to alert level 2, gatherings have been flagged as the biggest driver of increases. But what does this alert level mean as the country moves into a third Covid-19 wave?
Eunice Stoltz & khaya koko & Lizeka Tandwa
Coronavirus

WATCH AGAIN: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

The president will update the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic
Staff Reporter
Health

As the Covid-19 third-wave hits, how many South Africans have...

Increasing seroprevalence in South Africa could help curb the disastrous effects a third wave could have on communities. But no one is out of the woods yet
chris bateman
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
