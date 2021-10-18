 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Coronavirus

Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine turned down over HIV concerns

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has turned down the Russian produced Covid-19 vaccine — Sputnik V. (Photo by Mahmoud Issa/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
0

The South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) has turned down the Russian produced Covid-19 vaccine — Sputnik V — citing concerns that it might increase the risk of vaccinated males becoming infected with HIV. 

The authority’s announcement on Monday 18 October comes months after the locally-licensed applicant, Lamar International Pty (Ltd), submitted its application for the use of the vaccine on 23 February.

“Following consultation with local and international scientific experts and after considering all the available data … Sahpra resolved that the Section 21 application for Sputnik V by Lamar International Pty (Ltd) not be approved at this time,” said the health regulator in a statement.

“Sahpra is concerned that the use of the Sputnik V vaccine in South Africa, a setting of a high HIV prevalence and incidence, may increase the risk of vaccinated males acquiring HIV”.

Developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology in Russia, the Sputnik V drug uses a combination of two separate adenovirus-vectored constructs. One relies on the adenovirus type 26 (Ad26), while the other relies on adenovirus type 5 (Ad5), as the delivery vehicles for the antigen.

The use of Ad5 in the vaccine raised safety concerns for populations at risk for HIV infection. 

“One of the challenges faced by such vaccines is the presence of pre-existing Ad-specific neutralising antibodies (NAbs) in the general population,” the health regulator explained. 

Based on discussions with experts, observing previous studies on Ad5 and the fact that the vaccine has not yet been added to the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) emergency use list, Sahpra gave the thumbs down for usage of the vaccine in South Africa. 

The health regulator said it had requested additional information demonstrating the safety of the vaccine “in settings of high HIV prevalence and incidence” from Lamar International, which however did not “adequately address” the issue.

The authority said it would  continue to review the vaccine once “relevant safety data in support of the application” is submitted. 

The Sputnik V jab became the world’s first registered Covid vaccine in August 2020 — but before the publication of any trial results.

Even when the results were published, they were hard to assess because the researchers didn’t release the protocol or lab data for the vaccine. Some scientists have raised questions around the trial’s findings of almost 92% efficacy due to substandard reporting.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Eunice Stoltz
Eunice Stoltz is a junior daily news reporter at the Mail & Guardian. She was previously a freelance journalist and a broadcaster at Maroela Media and Smile90.4FM.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

South Africa’s mothballed ‘supermall-ification’ sets strip malls up for success

M&G Premium

Analysts agree that the country has enough malls and that, post-Covid, the convenience of local centres lure customers
Sarah Smit & anathi madubela
Politics

Mabuza’s Russian jaunts and the slippery consequences of medical tourism

For more than five years the deputy president has remained steadfast in his right to travel abroad to receive medical treatment
Luke Feltham

More top stories

Top Six

Former US secretary of state Colin Powell dies aged 84

The 84-year-old died as a result of complications from Covid-19
Frankie Taggart
Environment

Kunming Declaration on biodiversity: A show of political will that...

More than 100 countries pledged to better protect nature at UN biodiversity talks last week
sheree bega
Coronavirus

Russia’s Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine turned down over HIV concerns

The vaccine might increase the risk of vaccinated males getting HIV, says SA’s health products regulatory authority
Eunice Stoltz
Environment

New electronic waste management regulations will take effect in November

Producers and importers of electronic goods will be legally responsible for end-of-life management of their products from 5 November
marcia zali
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×