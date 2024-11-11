AfriForum private prosecution unit says family of slain DA leader ‘extremely fearful’

DA uMngeni chief whip, Nhlalayenza Ndlovu. (Supplied)

The family of former uMngeni Municipality DA chief whip Nhlalayenza Ndlovu, who was shot and killed last year, are concerned about their safety, according to the AfriForum Private Prosecution Unit.

The unit’s chief investigator, Andrew Leask, said the family had to abandon their home and find another place to stay as they are “extremely fearful”.

Leask was speaking to the media outside Howick Magistrate’s Court on Friday, where Thobane Masobho Hlongwa (31), of KwaPata, appeared on charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder, possession of an unlawful firearm and possession of unlawful ammunition.

The case was once again postponed, to November 25, for further investigations, while Hlongwa remains in custody.

Leask, who also spoke on behalf of the family, said they were not happy with the progress of the case, as it has been almost a year since Ndlovu was shot and killed at his home near Mpophomeni. Ndlovu was shot more than 10 times in front of his wife and children in December last year.

“At the court appearances, there were task team members present protecting state officials. The family have had to abandon their home and find another place to stay. Despite numerous calls, we are getting no indication on whether there is danger to our client and if there would be a heightened security at the court.

Leask said they were still apprehensive about the lack of response to Ndlovu’s family regarding the case. He said they’ve raised the matter with the minister, but haven’t received any response more than a month later.

“Despite the minister indicating that he was busy with a response, nothing has been forthcoming and we trust and hope something will come soon. We’ve recently sent another letter to the director of Public Prosecutions this week regarding their lack of response. We’ve been told about court appearances after the appearances, despite asking beforehand.

“We have many concerns that in this instance they are dealing with a low-level so-called trigger man … We don’t see other co-conspirators in court. He’s again appearing isolated and it doesn’t make sense,” said Leaks.

Regarding Hlongwa’s last court appearance, the state indicated that there were still outstanding suspects in this case.

Leaks said AfriForum’s private prosecution unit was not involved in Hlongwa’s arrest despite their attempts to engage with the police to share the information they had.

In May this year, AfriForum said that head of crime intelligence at SAPS, major general Dumisani Khumalo, had “shut down all communication with the Private Prosecution Unit despite its eagerness to assist the police”.

“This illegitimate embargo has called into question the police’s willingness to investigate political murders involving opposition party members, where victims are not aligned with the governing party or its political bedfellows,” AfriForum said at the time.

Head of the civil rights group’s private prosecution unit, advocate Gerrie Nel, wrote to Khumalo in March, saying:

“Your seeming unwillingness to foster a relationship of cooperation to solve this callous assassination is disappointing […]

“Despite our indicating that we may be able to assist in the investigation because we have access to information from persons who distrust the police themselves, you have shown no interest.”

Kamogelo Mogotsi, spokesperson for the police, said, “A suspect was arrested in respect of this case and the matter is still ongoing. Receipt of the letter was acknowledged, and the ministry is letting the law run its course.”

An unedited version of this article first appeared in The Witness.