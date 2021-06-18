 Subscribe or Login

Cryptic Crossword 285 – 18 June

0

Welcome to South Africa's only weekly cryptic crossword, exclusively at the Mail & Guardian. Never tried a cryptic crossword before? Visit our compiler George Euvrard's Facebook page for tips on how to get started.

We’re sorry. This week’s cryptic crossword is only available to subscribers right now. If you would like to challenge yourself against George, please take out a subscription for full access to everything from the Mail & Guardian.

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them.

George Euvrard
The JDE compiler, George Euvrard, majored in African languages, has a doctorate in Psychology, was Dean of the Faculty of Education at Rhodes University, is an extreme endurance athlete, founded the Indlela yoBuntu Pilgrimages, is an intrepid traveller, and lives in Grahamstown with his sweetheart from student days.

Subscribers only

National

Roshan Morar’s fingers in every pie, including KZN education and...

The controversial auditor’s firm seconded staff to run the education department’s finance offices for more than 15 years. What’s more, former KZN education director general Cassius Lubisi is the audit firm’s new chair
Paddy Harper
National

Revealed: R2.7bn in wasted funds is reason for protests

The auditor general paints a dire picture of Mangaung’s finances
khaya koko

Opinion

South Africa’s youth are not ‘millennials’

Labelling them in the same way as youth in the US leads to false perceptions and misunderstanding
david reiersgord
Opinion

A portal to empathy: Photographs that change the world

It is important not to look away from visceral pictorial evidence of the suffering of disempowered people
sazi bongwe
