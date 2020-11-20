20 November 2020

Subscribe
Headlines

Environment

Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector

The government needs to invest in sustainable energy solutions to ensure economic recovery
sheree bega -
Read more
Opinion

How the Unabomber was caught or, why we need subeditors

Subeditors are the people who turn a reporter’s words into coherent work with the correct use of grammar and language, without removing the author’s voice or misrepresenting the report
Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham -
Read more
National

Zondo dismisses Zuma’s recusal application

The summons to compel the former president to appear before the state capture commission stands, says legal head
Sarah Smit -
Read more
Sport

Busy Bee continues to sting despite challenges

Cape Town’s oldest Black rugby club personifies the problems Black rugby faces, including attempts to have its history erased, being affected by apartheid and struggling financially for good resources
Adrian Ephraim -
Read more
