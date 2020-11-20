Digital Editions 20 November 2020 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Digital Editions 13 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 13 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 6 November 2020 Staff Reporter - 6 Nov 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 30 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 30 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 23 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 23 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 16 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 16 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Digital Editions 09 October 2020 Staff Reporter - 9 Oct 2020 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online... Read more Advertising Headlines Environment Wake-up call for SA’s coal-dependent energy sector The government needs to invest in sustainable energy solutions to ensure economic recovery sheree bega - 19 Nov 2020 Read more Opinion How the Unabomber was caught or, why we need subeditors Subeditors are the people who turn a reporter’s words into coherent work with the correct use of grammar and language, without removing the author’s voice or misrepresenting the report Kiri Rupiah & Luke Feltham - 19 Nov 2020 Read more National Zondo dismisses Zuma’s recusal application The summons to compel the former president to appear before the state capture commission stands, says legal head Sarah Smit - 19 Nov 2020 Read more Sport Busy Bee continues to sting despite challenges Cape Town’s oldest Black rugby club personifies the problems Black rugby faces, including attempts to have its history erased, being affected by apartheid and struggling financially for good resources Adrian Ephraim - 18 Nov 2020 Read more Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…