15 January 2021

Molefe blames Ramaphosa for Eskom’s woes in statement to Zondo...

Brian Molefe guns for Cyril Ramaphosa, alleging that the president’s relationship with Glencore was only a ploy to siphon money out of Eskom

Death and anxiety rife at matric marking centres as schools...

Education department delays 2021 academic year as the Covid-19 death and infection rates rise rapidly, but assures 2020 matrics that results will be released on time

Zondo commission: Lynne Brown reportedly says ‘eish’ when told of...

More allegations against Jacob Zuma put before the state capture commission, as the questions the former president will have to answer when he appears next week continue to stack up

Admissions soar as second wave tightens its hold

The number of admissions drastically increased in the first two weeks of January, showing the highest numbers since the pandemic reached SA across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape
For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
