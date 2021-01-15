Digital Editions 15 January 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 08 January 2021 18 December 2020 11 December 2020 04 December 2020 27 November 2020 20 November 2020 Advertising Headlines Molefe blames Ramaphosa for Eskom’s woes in statement to Zondo... Brian Molefe guns for Cyril Ramaphosa, alleging that the president’s relationship with Glencore was only a ploy to siphon money out of Eskom Death and anxiety rife at matric marking centres as schools... Education department delays 2021 academic year as the Covid-19 death and infection rates rise rapidly, but assures 2020 matrics that results will be released on time Zondo commission: Lynne Brown reportedly says ‘eish’ when told of... More allegations against Jacob Zuma put before the state capture commission, as the questions the former president will have to answer when he appears next week continue to stack up Admissions soar as second wave tightens its hold The number of admissions drastically increased in the first two weeks of January, showing the highest numbers since the pandemic reached SA across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…