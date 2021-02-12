Subscribe
12 February 2021

Traditional healers zoom in on new ways of practice

Despite being largely sidelined, these essential workers have adapted to lockdowns, taken to technology and even attracted clients from abroad

Khusela Diko, now suspended, earned a cushy salary during her...

The presidency confirms spokesperson Khusela Diko has been suspended; meanwhile, her full salary was paid while she was on ‘special leave’

Khaya Sithole: Can Zondo deliver the goods in time?

The state capture commission has cast its net too wide, given the short time left to finish its work

Editorial: Does the ANC give a damn about South Africa?

Citizens will continue to pay the price for the ruling party’s internal battles for control
