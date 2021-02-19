Digital Editions 19 February 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 12 February 2021 29 January 2021 22 January 2021 15 January 2021 08 January 2021 18 December 2020 Advertising Headlines Water reserve loses ground to coal mine Despite the state’s commitments to protecting water sources, an MEC is exploiting a loophole to allow a mine linked to the Zuma family to proceed The numbers don’t lie: Tito Mboweni must focus on the... Experts offer their advice about what Finance Minister Tito Mboweni should focus on in next week’s budget speech Noko quits as North West prosecutions head after hearing she... The resignation of the North West director of public prosecutions comes as Panday goes to trial and Booysen sues the state Agrizzi a no-show again The former Bosasa chief operating officer failed to appear in court on corruption and fraud charges, citing medical reasons Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…