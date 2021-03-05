05 March 2021

Subscribe
Millers pay for duty-free wheat quota

The South African Revenue Services didn’t gazette the EU quota rates for about month, with no reasons given – and then suddenly published them

Austerity budget unpacked

The finance minister has said it’s not an austerity project. But the numbers and economists disagree

Will job creation schemes fix the unemployment crisis?

Experts say there is no evidence yet to show that government-funded employment schemes work long term

Will Cyril Ramaphosa have one or two terms?

The threat to the president’s rule comes not from the opposition, but from within the ANC
