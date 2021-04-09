Subscribe
09 April 2021

Cape Town mayoral candidate is a two-horse race, say party...

The DA’s factional battles will take centre stage when the party selects a new mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town

Mad scientists in DA unleash racial distrust

The party has alienated the black electorate by failing to silence the racism in its ranks

RET loyalists lose out on seats in committee on Mkhwebane’s...

The Section 194 committee that could recommend the impeachment of the Public Protector is packed with heavyweights likely to heed Luthuli House

Pedestrian deaths up but road fatalities down over Easter

Easter long weekend under adjusted Level 1 Lockdown showed a 2.1% reduction in crashes, while fatalities decreased by 9.6%
