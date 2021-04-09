Digital Editions 09 April 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 01 April 2021 26 March 2021 19 March 2021 12 March 2021 05 March 2021 26 February 2021 Advertising Headlines Cape Town mayoral candidate is a two-horse race, say party... The DA’s factional battles will take centre stage when the party selects a new mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town Mad scientists in DA unleash racial distrust The party has alienated the black electorate by failing to silence the racism in its ranks RET loyalists lose out on seats in committee on Mkhwebane’s... The Section 194 committee that could recommend the impeachment of the Public Protector is packed with heavyweights likely to heed Luthuli House Pedestrian deaths up but road fatalities down over Easter Easter long weekend under adjusted Level 1 Lockdown showed a 2.1% reduction in crashes, while fatalities decreased by 9.6% Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…