Digital Editions 16 April 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 09 April 2021 01 April 2021 26 March 2021 19 March 2021 12 March 2021 05 March 2021 Advertising Headlines Africa could produce a Covid-19 vaccine sooner than you think In mere months, Moderna transformed an old Polaroid factory in America into a state-of-the-art vaccine-production centre. Why can’t we do the same? Condemnation of UCT lecturer misses context Groups slam UCT professor’s Hitler comment without an understanding of the lecture’s purpose Environmental organisations demand halt to unnecessary plastic production NGOs are calling on the department of environment to introduce stricter measures for companies manufacturing and using plastic products Ramaphosa announces ‘substantial changes’ to armed forces leadership The SANDF has made headlines over the past year for all the wrong reasons. The new appointments to the Military Command Council aim to offer stability Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…