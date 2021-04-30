Digital Editions 23 April 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 23 April 2021 16 April 2021 09 April 2021 01 April 2021 26 March 2021 19 March 2021 Advertising Headlines Your smartphone is probably spying on you The spy in your pocket: Granting microphone and camera permission to certain apps does not mean they are only active during use Bullying overwhelms teachers and education system The suicide of a learner and graphic footage of how she was bullied has highlighted the issue once more, but teachers say they are overwhelmed ‘Hopefully, it’s all been digitised . . .’ Actually, digitising archives is far more complex, expensive and arduous than it sounds Zondo asks Ramaphosa if the ANC can change its spots The deputy chief justice invited the president to reflect on the matter, given continued corruption since 2017 when he said the party reached a watershed Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…