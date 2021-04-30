 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login.

Digital Editions

30 April 2021

0

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers

The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian.

More from the archives

Advertising

Headlines

Your smartphone is probably spying on you

The spy in your pocket: Granting microphone and camera permission to certain apps does not mean they are only active during use

Bullying overwhelms teachers and education system

The suicide of a learner and graphic footage of how she was bullied has highlighted the issue once more, but teachers say they are overwhelmed

‘Hopefully, it’s all been digitised . . .’

Actually, digitising archives is far more complex, expensive and arduous than it sounds

Zondo asks Ramaphosa if the ANC can change its spots

The deputy chief justice invited the president to reflect on the matter, given continued corruption since 2017 when he said the party reached a watershed
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.