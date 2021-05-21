Digital Editions 21 May 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 14 May 2021 07 May 2021 30 April 2021 23 April 2021 16 April 2021 09 April 2021 Advertising Headlines KZN to leverage on Zuma’s popularity in this year’s election The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal says it has plans to leverage Zuma’s popularity when it starts its election campaign for this year’s local general elections NPA says Zuma is trying for another delay in arms... The former president’s application to remove Billy Downer as prosecutor comes as he runs out of road in more than one legal battle Q&A Sessions: The choral master of tax Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, head of the South African Revenue Service, will not tolerate any political interference at the tax authority Van Damme dumps Democratic Alliance In a short media statement, the Democratic Alliance says it has received and accepted Phumzile van Damme’s resignation from the party and as a member of parliament Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…