25 June 2021

Section 25: ANC snubs EFF after negotiations impasse

The ANC is searching for alternatives to end months of negotiations with the EFF on the land question

Allies warned Ace against taking his party to court

Magashule is expected to argue that the step-aside rule 25.7 is unconstitutional and unlawful

KZN education ‘capture’ claims against Morar persist

Whistleblower says more tender procedures have been bypassed in favour of connected auditor

The trouble with clamouring for the Constitutional Court to rule...

Despite the public interest in the ruling, the commission’s deadline has become irrelevant as it abandoned hope of forcing the former president to testify
×