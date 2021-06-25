Digital Editions 25 June 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives 18 June 2021 11 June 2021 04 June 2021 28 May 2021 21 May 2021 14 May 2021 Advertising Headlines Section 25: ANC snubs EFF after negotiations impasse The ANC is searching for alternatives to end months of negotiations with the EFF on the land question Allies warned Ace against taking his party to court Magashule is expected to argue that the step-aside rule 25.7 is unconstitutional and unlawful KZN education ‘capture’ claims against Morar persist Whistleblower says more tender procedures have been bypassed in favour of connected auditor The trouble with clamouring for the Constitutional Court to rule... Despite the public interest in the ruling, the commission’s deadline has become irrelevant as it abandoned hope of forcing the former president to testify Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…