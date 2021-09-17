Digital Editions 17 September 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives South Africans in Afrobarometer survey think corruption is ‘worsening’ South Africa needs more black corporate guerillas Matric exam timetable changes to accommodate elections NOMINATE NOW: M&G Greening the Future Awards 2021 Marriages of inconvenience: the fraught politics of coalitions in South Africa Welcome to Benguela, Angola’s top holiday destination Advertising Headlines Zondo may miss chief justice cut The deputy chief justice is said to top Ramaphosa’s list but his position as head of the state capture commission is seen as too politically fraught Government fails to act on officials implicated in R3bn SIU... Half of the 127 managers incriminated in gross procurement corruption have yet to be disciplined ‘Dung Beetle’ turns tech into art and plastic into fuel Real dung beetles make waste useful and this steel sculpture does the same for plastic Ramaphosa calls for public nominations for new chief justice The president has named a panel of experts to help him draw up a shortlist of candidates in an unprecedented move that opens the appointment to consultation Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…