Digital Editions 01 October 2021

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers

The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you'll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian.

More from the archives

South Africa moves to alert level 1 after 130-day Covid-19 third wave

Africa's big adaptation ask at COP26

Zweli Mkhize and the art of money recycling

Editorial: We have all shielded powerful abusers

Climate change Bill to be tabled in parliament

Ramaphosa on Mkhize: 'He has served South Africa well'

Headlines

The Zondo commission cases that have made it to the...M&G Premium
The NPA has begun proceedings based on some of the testimony given at the state capture inquiry

South Africa moves to alert level 1 after 130-day Covid-19...
Larger gatherings are now allowed, together with a shorter curfew and longer alcohol sale times

Africa's big adaptation ask at COP26
Africa causes just 4% of global emissions, but pays the price of them. With what money?

Zuma's silence leaves state capture's truth up to inference

The case Zuma refused to answer before Zondo