08 October 2021

The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you'll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Buying a house: A step-by-step guide Apartments stand vacant as people opt to buyM&G Premium Economic growth is destroying the planet Gift of the jab: Six tips for when you speak to the Covid unvaxxed Advertising Headlines The Zondo commission at a glance: A timeline from 2016...M&G Premium Luke Feltham has compiled a timeline that represents the major events, testimonies and controversies of the commission Dean Mcpherson: The poster boy for whiteness Paddy Harper finally got his second Covid-19 jab, but he feels that it's pity there's no vaccine for stupidity — or arrogance South Africa removed from infamous UK red list The shaving of the red list will be seen as a long overdue cull by critics both inside and outside the UK SA one of the biggest spenders on social assistance globally... Social grants are by far the largest facet of South Africa's social protection system in terms of the number of people covered, according to the World Bank