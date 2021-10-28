Digital Editions 29 October 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives What makes a metro coalition government work? The evolution of cybercrime and how we can fight back How South Africa shaped a world-leading constitution The Mail & Guardian speaks to two young independent candidates in the Cape ‘Facebook Papers’ hit as platform reports billions in profit Sudanese stand ground against coup as condemnation pours in Advertising Headlines Eskom: Light will shine on election Earlier this week, the ailing utility’s chief operating officer assured the public it would try to avoid load-shedding as voters head to the polls on Monday Reforming Sasol and Eskom: South Africa’s ‘carbon criminals’ South Africa’s biggest polluters but they say they’re turning the ship around, but concerns remain over the use of gas as a fossil fuel in their proposals Q&A Sessions: Dr Zolelwa Sifumba on learning to rest and...M&G Premium Dr Zolelwa Sifumba went from being a frontline healthcare worker to stepping back from clinical work. She speaks to Elna Schütz about her shift into more open spaces What makes a metro coalition government work? South Africa’s parties that run prosperous governments will be those that are successful in developing and nurturing coalitions Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…