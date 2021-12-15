Digital Editions 15 December 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives High court orders Zuma’s return to prison Editorial: We have reason to hope for better days M&G Year-End Quiz Solutions 2021M&G Premium Quiz: How much of 2021 do you recall?M&G Premium To win in 2023, Zimbabwe’s opposition will have to court the military Crunch time for the Africa Cup of Nations Advertising Headlines A holiday for the soul: Home is where the beach...M&G Premium Revisiting a childhood holiday spot — Chintsa in the Eastern Cape — helped to kickstart recovery from burnout and depression Dare we cheer a happy new year?M&G Premium Will 2022 will be any less harsh than 2021? Our correspondent certainly hopes so The security cluster remains the thorn in the ANC’s side Despite a shake-up in defence and intelligence, the security cluster remains shaky ahead of potentially explosive elective conferences Eskom moving away from monopoly it has held for 99...M&G Premium Eskom’s unbundling is underway, with the transmission unit of the utility set to be operational in 2022 as a wholly owned subsidiary Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…