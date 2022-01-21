Subscribe

21 January 2022

Sisulu rejects Ramaphosa’s ‘apology in her name’

In a public showdown with the president, the minister promptly distanced herself from his statement that said she apologised for her attacks on the judiciary

SANDF’s condemned-building mess

A 40-year-old army accommodation block housing 500 soldiers was ‘upgraded’ using residents’ recreational fund contributions. But it is dangerous: other high-risk residential flats in the area have been evacuated because of dolomite corrosion.

2021 matrics set new record with a pass rate of...

Most bachelor passes and distinctions in the class of came from female learners

Basic education minister celebrates the top achievers in the class...

Angie Motshekga says 2021’s matrics are in ‘a class of their own’ for having persevered through Covid-19 pandemic for two years
