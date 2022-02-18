Digital Editions 18 February 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Investing in Africa’s digital transformation Do we know what we are doing with the jobs problem? Alcohol: the deadly accelerant Boucher and Elgar’s partnership key for faltering Proteas, but bigger issues await coach at home South African media, nationalisation and the spectre of investor confidence Liverpool see off spirited Inter to put one foot in Champions League quarters Advertising Headlines Shell, Mantashe lose bid to appeal Wild Coast seismic survey... ‘The government is being taught a lesson,’ says Wild Coast activist of the latest ruling against multinational oil giant Shell Energy drinks flourish amid health fears The market in South Africa had an annual growth rate of 26.89% from 2013 to 2018 Campaign aims to stop ship strikes to save whales In South African waters, these collisions may be a growing menace, but are not yet a major threat to populations Do we know what we are doing with the jobs... Is joblessness a result of a lack of skills or low growth, or is low growth a result of lack of skills? Government is not speaking with one voice Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…