Digital Editions 22 April 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives Honda Fit has become the vehicle of choice for criminals in Zimbabwe AmaXhosa of Matatiele say yes to ‘safe’ initiation KwaZulu-Natal’s disaster was waiting to happen Dignitary remains or evil spirits? World awaits mystery Notre Dame sarcophagus reveal South Africans rapidly losing faith in the state Hugo Broos can bury his head in the sand no longer Advertising Headlines ‘The aim is agreeing on values’: Ukrainian ambassador on Ramaphosa’s...M&G Premium Liubov Abravitova welcomed the belated telephone conversation and said Zelenskiy made plain that this was Russia’s war, with consequences for the whole world Joburg adapts amid corporate exodusM&G Premium The city recently lost some of its most esteemed tenants, including Anglo American and the Minerals Council, but smaller businesses are moving in to fill the gaps Honda Fit has become the vehicle of choice for criminals... The police have warned commuters about using these pirate taxis but people have no choice but to use them Public scrutiny needed to stop KZN flood relief lootingM&G PREMIUM Public disclosure of Covid-19 contracts exposed looting of emergency funds Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…