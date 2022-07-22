22 July 2022

Subscribe

A Marshall Plan for Africa’s food-price crisis?

M&G Preimium

The rescue proposal designed by and for African countries is targeted at ensuring future food security as the continent struggles to procure key agricultural commodities, such as wheat, because of the war in eastern Europe.

‘New Frame’ closure ‘a terrible loss to the country’

M&G Premium

The closure of the publication ‘New Frame’, which sought to chase quality over clicks, is a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of donor funding

Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Simply scintillating

The most anticipated sports car of 2022, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS makes some noise on the Estoril Circuit

Fix Eskom’s power stations to stop the energy crisis

The state must take control of energy supply to increase capacity with funding from the Public Investment Corporation and the South African Reserve Bank rather than relying on the private sector
