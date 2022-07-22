Digital Editions 22 July 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives How to get girls into school in Africa Europe counts cost of heatwave as Spain PM says more than 500 died Bayern boss Nagelsmann says Barcelona transfer activity ‘crazy’ Eazi does it … Rather give households solar power than try to reform Eskom Ethiopian Airlines boss says Boeing MAX jet ‘reliable’ Advertising Headlines A Marshall Plan for Africa’s food-price crisis?M&G Preimium The rescue proposal designed by and for African countries is targeted at ensuring future food security as the continent struggles to procure key agricultural commodities, such as wheat, because of the war in eastern Europe. ‘New Frame’ closure ‘a terrible loss to the country’M&G Premium The closure of the publication ‘New Frame’, which sought to chase quality over clicks, is a cautionary tale of the pitfalls of donor funding Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS: Simply scintillating The most anticipated sports car of 2022, the 718 Cayman GT4 RS makes some noise on the Estoril Circuit Fix Eskom’s power stations to stop the energy crisis The state must take control of energy supply to increase capacity with funding from the Public Investment Corporation and the South African Reserve Bank rather than relying on the private sector Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…