22 December 2022

Headlines

ANC’s NEC balance weighs in Ramaphosa’s favour

A few foes of the president were elected into the national executive committee of the ruling party on Thursday, yet the numbers stack in his favour

Should Eskom fall under ‘King Coal’ Mantashe’s energy department?

KwaZulu-Natal delegates at the ANC’s elective conference argued that state-owned entities should be rehoused in their line departments

City of Cape Town warns of further sewage spills due...

The city council issued warnings in the wake of recent spills due to load-shedding, which forced the temporary closure of beaches in Muizenberg and Fish Hoek

After two years of Covid-19, SA gets ke Dezember back

The leisure industry is optimistic that growth this festive season will recover to pre-pandemic levels
