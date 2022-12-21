Digital Editions 22 December 2022 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives City of Cape Town warns of further sewage spills due to lengthy power cuts After two years of Covid-19, SA gets ke Dezember back Once homeless, Sam goes to university Prelude to an apocalyptic, dystopian scenario: Russia’s war on Ukraine Nuclear energy fusion “breakthrough” – How excited should we get? Ramaphosa has won his re-election. Will he squander an opportunity to salvage his and the ANC’s legacy? Advertising Headlines ANC’s NEC balance weighs in Ramaphosa’s favour A few foes of the president were elected into the national executive committee of the ruling party on Thursday, yet the numbers stack in his favour Should Eskom fall under ‘King Coal’ Mantashe’s energy department?M&G PREMIUM KwaZulu-Natal delegates at the ANC’s elective conference argued that state-owned entities should be rehoused in their line departments City of Cape Town warns of further sewage spills due... The city council issued warnings in the wake of recent spills due to load-shedding, which forced the temporary closure of beaches in Muizenberg and Fish Hoek After two years of Covid-19, SA gets ke Dezember back The leisure industry is optimistic that growth this festive season will recover to pre-pandemic levels Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…