The one habit that separates SA’s top-performing learners from the rest

When learners delay revision, workload builds quickly. Content that could have been spread across several weeks gets compressed into a short period before exams, which increases cognitive load and limits how well learners engage with and absorb material.

As the final exam period approaches, Grade 11 to 12 learners across South Africa enter a high-stakes academic phase where their marks will begin to shape access to university programmes and bursary opportunities. At this level, strong performance comes from how learners structure time and revision schedules, as well as how they engage with their workloads over several weeks instead of cramming over a few days.

Research shows a consistent association between time management and academic achievement, with better time management linked to stronger academic performance outcomes. The same evidence base also highlights how weaker time management is associated with higher levels of stress and academic difficulty, particularly in demanding assessment periods.

Susan Friederichs van Harmelen, Dean of the Faculty of Education at Emeris notes that the way learners organise their study now has implications that extend into higher education and working life.

“Whether it’s managing a university assignment deadline, preparing for lectures, balancing self-study or adapting to remote learning schedules, the ability to plan and organise work consistently is essential now for exams and in the future for your career,” she says. “In the workplace, deadlines are fixed and expectations are high and there is very little space for delayed delivery or last-minute work. Time and task management becomes one of the most valuable competencies a young person can develop.”

Where poor planning shows up in real study cycles

When learners delay revision, workload builds quickly. Content that could have been spread across several weeks gets compressed into a short period before exams, which increases cognitive load and limits how well learners engage with and absorb material.

That pattern often leads to surface-level learning. Instead of working through the content for understanding, learners focus on recognition and recall. In practice, that reduces their ability to apply knowledge in structured exam questions where you may be thrown off guard if explanation and problem solving is required.

Building structure into exam preparation

To avoid the stress and havoc that poor study planning can wreak, the country’s top achievers typically choose to draw up a consistent schedule to spread out the study time in a realistic, manageable way over a couple of weeks. It’s easier said than done, of course, but setting aside time each day to revise a chapter or go over past papers supports retention and keeps pressure manageable closer to exam time.

“Learners who build structure into their study approach reduce unnecessary pressure during exam periods. They engage with content steadily over time instead of trying to process large volumes under time pressure. That leads to stronger understanding and more reliable recall under exam conditions,” adds Friederichs van Harmelen.

A practical approach is to start with breaking study material into fixed daily sections rather than grouping work by subject in large blocks. This helps prevent over-attending to easier topics while more demanding areas get pushed aside, and it keeps progress steady across all areas.

Active recall also strengthens preparation. This means testing knowledge without notes before reviewing material, which improves retention more effectively than trying to read notes repeatedly in the hope something will stick.

Finally, planning works best when it connects to existing routines such as school arrival, meals or evening downtime. This is called “habit stacking”, where you ‘stack’ a habit you are trying to adopt on behaviours or activities that already fixed parts of your day. You might choose to listen to lecture recordings while taking a walk, for example. For many of us who struggle with finding the motivation to do things, which naturally shifts during exam periods, and replaces it with consistency.

In short, learners who perform strongly in exams tend to rely on structured systems that keep them engaging with content over periods of time. And learning this habit early on carries through into higher education and professional environments where workload, deadlines and accountability are continuous.