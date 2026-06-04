The World Bank and IMF have exposed the political nature of scarcity. Deficits receive permission when they serve Western strategy.

When Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova drew attention to the scale of World Bank support channelled to Ukraine, she placed a hard question before the Global South. Why does money move so quickly when a state serves Western strategic power, while African countries carrying the long damage of colonial pillage receive lectures about restraint, governance and fiscal discipline?

The World Bank says donors and partners have mobilised about $90 billion in financial support for Ukraine since February 2022. In its 2025 financial summary, the World Bank Group recorded $34 billion for Sub-Saharan Africa across loans, grants, equity investments and guarantees. One European war state has attracted emergency mobilisation on a scale Africa rarely sees, while the continent faces debt distress, hunger, energy collapse, climate damage and mass unemployment.

The Kyiv government made its own choices that carried consequences. Ukraine’s post-2014 rulers moved the country deeper into NATO’s orbit, tied its future to Western donor finance and European Union accession promises, and allowed Ukrainian territory to become a forward position in the West’s confrontation with Russia. NATO’s 2008 Bucharest declaration stated that Ukraine and Georgia would become members of the alliance. NATO’s own account records that Ukraine ended its non-alignment after 2014, restored NATO membership as a strategic objective in 2017, and placed that direction into its Constitution in 2019.

Russia warned for years that NATO’s movement towards its borders would create a direct security crisis. Western governments dismissed those warnings, then claimed surprise when Moscow treated Ukraine’s military integration into the Western security system as a red line. Their version of the war begins in February 2022 because that starting point shields NATO from examination. It removes NATO’s movement towards Russia’s borders, the post-2014 reorientation of the Ukrainian state, anti-Russian politics inside Kyiv’s governing order, Western training, arming, and the collapse of the Minsk process from public memory. Once that history disappears, Russia carries the full burden of blame and the West appears as rescuer.

The Minsk record disrupts the Western script. The UN Security Council endorsed the Minsk Package of Measures in 2015 and called on all parties to implement a political settlement, ceasefire and related measures in eastern Ukraine. Western commentary treats that history as an inconvenience because it interrupts the clean narrative required to justify the present war economy. Moscow’s argument lands with political weight because the West helped bury the political path it now pretends never existed.

Western media, the European Commission and liberal commentators present NATO as if it were a humanitarian force, although it remains a United States-led military alliance designed to secure Western power. Their language recasts expansion as protection, militarisation as democratic responsibility, proxy warfare as duty, and Western strategic control as freedom. That vocabulary allows NATO to act militarily while claiming the aura of a peace mission.

Zakharova’s intervention commands attention because it names the financial fraud behind that language. Ukraine receives reward for its usefulness to the West. Africa receives restraint when it seeks survival outside Western permission.

African countries know the other face of the World Bank and IMF. They know the missions, memoranda, conditions, reform language and pressure to privatise, liberalise and deregulate. In this system development finance always arrives with a political script, public assets become targets, social spending is written off as unnecessary and subsidies are treated as suspicious. Mostly, African governments face punishment when they attempt to protect their populations from market violence.

Kyiv, on the other hand, receives emergency budget support to keep the state running. World Bank reporting on Ukraine has described support for core government functions, including salaries, pensions and essential services. The same public spending that receives approval as responsible statecraft in Ukraine receives condemnation as fiscal recklessness when African governments attempt to protect their own people.

The IMF follows the same pattern. In February 2026, the IMF approved an $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility arrangement for Ukraine, with an immediate $1.5 billion disbursement. An IMF staff report also refers to a $136.5 billion financing gap over the four-year programme period, with donors expected to cover it. Ukraine receives special arrangements, emergency instruments and vast international backing because it serves Western strategic purpose. African states receive supervision, debt warnings, conditions and development language that masks control.

Africa faces lectures about domestic resource mobilisation after centuries of extraction. Western corporations drain mineral wealth, shift profits, manipulate tax systems and leave communities without water, health or land, while creditor institutions instruct African governments to improve governance and attract investment. The same global order keeps African currencies weak, debt expensive and industrial ambitions trapped inside donor-approved limits.

Grants, guarantees, emergency facilities, budget support and political debt management appear quickly when Western power needs them. The same machinery becomes sluggish, conditional and coercive when African countries require rail, water, electricity, food systems, industrialisation, public health and technological capacity.

Colonial hierarchy now speaks through financial instruments. It arrives through risk ratings, donor priorities, currency markets, development banks, compliance language and creditor discipline. Europe’s security anxiety becomes a global emergency, while creditors frame Africa’s underdevelopment as a governance problem. Ukrainian salaries and pensions receive protection in the name of democracy, while African public wages and social grants get folded into lectures about dependency.

The obscenity deepens because Africa did not create the European war economy. African states did not expand NATO, pull Ukraine into a Western military project, sabotage neutrality or turn Kyiv into a debtor garrison state. Yet Africa carries the consequences through food prices, energy shocks, disrupted supply chains and intensified pressure to align with Western sanctions politics.

The West demands that African states condemn Russia while it refuses to account for Libya, Iraq, Afghanistan, Palestine, sanctions regimes, coups, covert funding networks and the long campaign against any state that asserts sovereignty outside Washington’s permission. Western power invokes law when law serves it and abandons law when law restrains it. It invokes borders in Ukraine while excusing occupation in Palestine. It invokes democracy in Kyiv while financing repression elsewhere.

Russia’s position appeals to much of the Global South because it exposes Western authority as self-serving. Moscow has forced into view the central question liberal commentary tries to avoid. Who gave NATO the right to define security for the whole world, move military infrastructure towards another nuclear power, and then demand moral obedience from the states that remember Western invasion, sanctions and plunder?

Africa should rely on its own ideas and build sovereignty from its own history, political intelligence and material needs. This requires intellectual independence from Moscow, Beijing, Washington and Brussels. Yet Russia’s critique of the Western order cannot be dismissed because it speaks to a world shaped by centuries of Western instruction. Zakharova’s comparison rests on figures the World Bank itself provides. Ukraine has received a scale of financial mobilisation that African states get told to stop imagining.

Recent Reuters reporting says African leaders and financial experts are grappling with a development funding gap of about $400 billion a year for energy, food security, climate resilience, infrastructure and jobs, while foreign aid has fallen sharply. Africa faces vast developmental needs, yet the global financial order responds with lectures about domestic mobilisation and private-sector confidence.

The World Bank and IMF have exposed the political nature of scarcity. Deficits receive permission when they serve Western strategy. Salaries, pensions, public systems and debt arrangements become acceptable when the beneficiary state advances Western geopolitical interests. African survival still arrives wrapped in conditions because African sovereignty threatens the architecture that keeps the continent subordinate.

Africa needs to draw the lesson with urgency. Donor pity will never build a sovereign continent. Financial sovereignty requires continental payment systems, regional development banks with real capital, public ownership of strategic minerals, industrial policy, capital controls where necessary, protection of food systems, technology transfer outside Western patents, and trade arrangements rooted in African survival.

African governments also need to abandon the belief that the Bretton Woods institutions exist to develop the continent. These institutions manage global hierarchy. They reward obedience and punish sovereignty. Ukraine offers the current proof because Kyiv became useful to NATO, and the vault opened.

Africa has been coerced into serving the West for centuries as mine, plantation, labour reserve, market, testing ground, moral exhibit and voting bloc. The global financial order has rarely treated Africa as a sovereign subject with the right to build power on its own terms. That history continues through the polite language of development, partnership, reform and assistance.

Zakharova’s statement should travel beyond Russian messaging. It should force Africa to confront the political structure of global finance. The West has shown that money moves when powerful states decide that another state’s survival serves their interests. Austerity applies selectively. Public spending becomes responsible when Europe requires it and dangerous when Africa demands it.

Africa must now ask why our survival has always arrived with conditions.