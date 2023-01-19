Digital Editions 20 January 2023 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin 0 The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers The Digital Editions are an online version of our weekly print newspaper. In order to access them you’ll need to take out a subscription to the Mail & Guardian. More from the archives DA files high court challenge to pending electricity price increase The anarchy of July 2021 could recur Build One South Africa has joined the legal proceedings against Eskom and Pravin Gordhan Is China back — for the long haul? It’s now time to reprint Mzala’s ‘Chief With a Double Agenda’ Roadmap to get public services and infrastructure back on track Advertising Headlines DA files high court challenge to pending electricity price increase Party seeks to interdict Eskom from implementing 18.65% hike, pending the outcome of an application to have it set aside as unconstitutional State wants 225 years for repeat offender found guilty of... Defence counsel for Moyhdian Pangkaeker tells the Western Cape high court one or more life sentences would be like a death sentence, asks for 30 years Sanef slams recent robbery at INX Prime studios Crime in South Africa has not spared journalists and their equipment, the South African National Editors’ Forum says. The anarchy of July 2021 could recur A 2018 state security report, the Zondo commission report and a 2015 report on social cohesion in KwaZulu-Natal warned of problems Advertising press releases Loading latest Press Releases…