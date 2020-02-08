LOGIN
Subscribe
Editorial

Editorial: Promises are on tap, but not water

Editorial logo
(M&G)
0

South Africans are intimately familiar with corruption and poor governance. They see it when they walk down our potholed streets or when they’re left fumbling for their cellphones to light the way through another bout of all too familiar load-shedding. It is worrying that these failures have become so commonplace, so ingrained in our daily reality that they are increasingly being regarded as “normal”.

This week the Mail & Guardian visited several parts of the country where governance has entirely failed. In the Free State, QwaQwa residents have been without regular access to clean drinking and potable water since 2016. When they’ve successfully drawn attention to their plight, national ministers have promised much but delivered little. In Sekhukhune in Limpopo, an NGO has taken the municipality to court to try and compel it to comply with an earlier court order: to do its job and ensure a basic human right — access to water.

In both these cases the failure of the local government to supply water stems from some corrupt activity with some garden-variety mismanagement thrown in. In Sekhukhune the municipal manager is implicated in a dodgy R67-million scandal. She’s been suspended on full pay with the municipality now edging towards a settlement.

In QwaQwa, the local government has been mired in scandal. When ANC councillor Vusumuzi Tshabalala became mayor, corruption is alleged to have become rampant.

Then, in June 2018, in the face of mounting protests, a motion of no confidence was tabled before the council to remove him. Tshabalala was set for a forced exit. But minutes before the vote, he resigned.

His future job prospects were already secured — he was redeployed as ANC chief whip in the provincial legislature.

But it doesn’t end there.

This is the same municipality — Maluti-a-Phofung — that employed more than 200 people days ahead of the ANC’s Nasrec conference, even as it was placed under administration. We reported in 2018 that a worker at the municipality, who asked not to be named for fear of being victimised, said: “The job was part of a deal that I would go to the conference and vote for NDZ [Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma]. We were paid before we even started working.”

And herein lies the rub.

Two years ago, much of the country was enthused by President Cyril Ramaphosa’s “Thuma Mina” promise. Many were ready to do what was necessary to help steer the country out of the morass that had accelerated during the Jacob Zuma presidency.

There were repeated promises that government employees who were guilty of wrongdoing would be brought to book. There was the expectation that repeated campaigns of misgovernance would not be tolerated.

A year ago the president held out even more hope by proposing the construction of new cities — a real life Wakanda. Not as many people were enthused.

And on the evidence collected thus far, these promises are much the same as those made to the people of QwaQwa. It is the promise of hope, of a better tomorrow just waiting over the next horizon. But it all comes to naught.

This is the state of South Africa today — our country and her people deserve better than this.

Promises are not enough.

Editorial

Recommended

Article

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

-
The former DA leader says his new political movement can bring change to South Africa
Read more
Business

Council officials must explain wastage or pay up

-
Auditor General (AG) Kimi Makwetu’s extended powers will soon be used to hold municipal managers and chief financial officers of local...
Read more
National

Hlophe: Goliath’s ‘false allegations’ amount to gross misconduct

-
The Western Cape Judge President has made a counter-complaint against his deputy and responded to her allegation
Read more
Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Digital Editions

07 February 2020

-
The Digital Edition is an exclusive product available to our subscribers. Not a...
Read more
National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

-
SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
Read more
National

Changes to mining Act need work

-
Proposed amendments to the legislation mandate meaningful consultation with communities but critics say there are loopholes
Read more
Politics

ANC agrees to discuss more seats in Western Cape

-
The ANC in the Western Cape has agreed, in principle, to discuss a move to call for the increase in the...
Read more
Advertisting
Continue to the category
Article

Maimane’s Mosa movement to launch within two months

The former DA leader says his new political movement can bring change to South Africa
-
Read more
National

Hlophe: Goliath’s ‘false allegations’ amount to gross misconduct

The Western Cape Judge President has made a counter-complaint against his deputy and responded to her allegation
-
Read more
National

Riddle of Zuma’s sick note

SANDF officials considered launching a probe into the ‘doctored’ certificate
-
Read more
Business

SAA cancels flights, moves ahead with restructuring

The struggling national carrier’s business rescue practitioners say the move to restructure the airline is a bid to return to profitability and to attract equity partners
-
Read more
Advertising

Press Releases

Special Reports

Request for CVs – Individual consultant from the Ministry of Health in Lesotho

-
Terms of Reference:  (Individual) Short Term Individual Consultant DEPARTMENTProject Implementing UnitJOB TITLEDevelopment of Project Implementation ManualPROJECTLesotho Nutrition and Health...
Read more
Article

Snupit plays crucial role for local SMEs

-
The company shows its support for local businesses as study finds 90% of SMEs are buckling in a weak economy.
Read more
Article

Top matriculant comes to UKZN

-
Aaron Naidu has registered at UKZN for a BSc degree majoring in data science.
Read more
Press Releases

MTN drives inclusivity of deaf community

-
The company produced DefBars, a bespoke music track using SASL for the hard-of-hearing and/or deaf community.
Read more
Government News

Strengthening fraternal relations

-
Strengthening fraternal relations
Read more
Press Releases

Clinical virologist appointed head of department at UKZN

-
Dr Nokukhanya Msomi was named head of Virology in the School of Laboratory Medicine and Medical Sciences.
Read more
Press Releases

Teenager excels despite challenges

-
Thandazile Ngubane matriculated with three distinctions, which earned her acceptance into the dental therapy programme at UKZN.
Read more
Special Reports

It’s time for a new conversation to reduce smoking rates

-
a smoke-free future is possible for our country, and the world
Read more

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.