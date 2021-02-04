Subscribe
Editorial: Media must hold media to account

We occupy a tenuous space as media. Ours is the “fourth estate”; a crucial element to any functional democracy. We hold those with power to account, provide voters with information and also help build the sense that we are part of a whole that works towards a better tomorrow. 

This frustrates those in power, who work constantly to ensure the system benefits themselves at the cost of others. 

In South Africa we enjoy freedoms to report that are greater than in so many other countries. That freedom is bedded in the sense that with our rights come great responsibility. And that responsibility is codified in our system of self-regulation. 

Since its 2007 conference in Polokwane, the ANC has tried to bring greater regulation over journalism. The regime before it did the same. The argument is that it is hard to hold the media to account. The real reason is that journalism doesn’t favour the narrative of those in power — it is awkward when reporting consistently shows the rot throughout the ruling party, and the opposition.

In the face of these attempts to formally regulate journalism, we rightly come together to push back. Down that path lies access control; who can report and who cannot report. That is a small step away from the “sunshine news” narrative that helped destroy the SABC under Hlaudi Motsoeneng.


But, all too often, this coming together means we overlook grossly unethical acts in our own community.    

Last week the Zondo commission on state capture heard a teaser for allegations about journalists on the payroll of the State Security Agency. As we report, journalists who now work at the Mail & Guardian were approached by the agency when it was switching its allegiance from protecting the country to protecting the interests of former president Jacob Zuma. 

This is the same person who, this week, made it clear that he disregards the constitution; that living document that codifies our belief that things should be better and we should all be held to the same standards. 

That journalists took money from the agency is an open secret. 

In April, the South African National Editors’ Forum will hold an ethics conference, spurred on by the findings of an independent ethics inquiry. The findings are damning. And this is even while the inquiry largely overlooked the systemic racial and gender abuse that happens in newsrooms.

Despite these abuses and allegations of corruption, we see very little reporting about the media in the media. We need to hold each other to account the same way we hold other institutions to account. 

We also need to be open with our audiences about other things, such as our sources of funding.

Politics

The RET forces in the ANC have asked the Hawks...

The fightback faction in the ANC has launched a bold attack on the president after Brian Molefe’s allegations at the Zondo commission
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
National

Military lawyers fight their boss

As senior legal officers take their battles with the head of the legal division to court, about a thousand military court cases are in limbo
erika gibson

National

How the State Security Agency approached reporters

Two stories from reporters who turned down offers to spy for the SSA
Mg Reporter
Business

Mining industry calls for investment during Indaba

Despite the depressed economic environment, the mining industry contributed billions of rands to the economy last year, and can continue to do so if it focuses on environmental, social and governance issues
Tshegofatso Mathe
Opinion

Good offer for a bloody agent

It was a lucrative deal, World Cup tickets and all, but Paddy Harper’s freedom and integrity are worth much more
Paddy Harper
Environment

Dam levels in Northern Cape rise as cyclone Eloise dies...

The drought-stricken Northern Cape experienced some relief as heavy rainfall caused rivers and dams to overflow
Eunice Stoltz
