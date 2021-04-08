Subscribe
Subscribe
Editorial

ANC does not want to self-ref lect

(Mail & Guardian)
0

‘To have unembeza” is such a powerful isiZulu expression for “having a conscience”. My grandmother would be speaking in her mother tongue Setswana but would switch to the isiZulu word to make a point about the importance of having a conscience. I can hear her empathetic but firm voice cautioning: “Once your unembeza dies, you will become unteachable and unhealable.”  

Looking at ANC comrades who should never have aspired to public service, I know exactly what my late granny meant. The rot and malfeasance oozes from every pore of their skin, but they hold on to public office and the power that comes with it. 

The list of rogues is too long for this space but together they are an assortment of characters who, despite high salaries, don’t pay for their children’s school fees or holidays; like to throw parties but don’t pay for their booze and braai packs. 

They don’t even pay for security upgrades at their own homes. They have benefactors who fund their life of luxury yet never hesitate to appropriate the struggles of the poor with slogans that begin with “Our people”. Some of these rogues are facing serious charges of corruption, bribery and fraud. They are loud, belligerent and are refusing to step down.  

How many times have we heard that the ANC must be left alone to “self-correct”? A party that has failed to put a mirror to its face and has weakened public institutions cannot simply press the undo button. What a joke! We have heard numerous party officials and ministers shove their power down our throats and remind us that their party is more important than the country. 


It is not surprising then that many of its compromised leaders believe that they need only show might and approval from their rowdy branches, to stay in office. Acting on principle and in the interests of the nation is a fool’s pastime, they believe.  

This week we report on a possible, and much-awaited cabinet reshuffle by President Cyril Ramaphosa. We wonder whether it is designed to improve service delivery or if, like his paranoid predecessor, he is intent on securing his political survival. Our socioeconomic problems are so overwhelming that you’d think the ruling party is clear about what its priorities ought to be. But does this party see what we citizens see?  

We see a party that has become arrogant and detached. We see a party that for many years has been delusional about its identity. It truly believes that the “good faction”of the ANC will prevail. How? When the party itself has benefited from corrupt tenders? How? When some of its most prominent leaders have received “gifts” or “loans” from dodgy characters and institutions? 

The ANC of the past is gone. Its virtues and legacy sold to all sorts of bidders — low and high. Stepping aside may be a welcome and necessary act but it is too little too late. It cannot rebuild its moral unembeza.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Editorial

Related stories

Advertising

Subscribers only

Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu and Ayanda Dlodlo punted to be on their...

Because President Cyril Ramaphosa won the step-aside order in the ANC’s national executive committee, a cabinet reshuffle looms, with Sisulu and Dlodlo’s names on comrades’ lips
Lizeka Tandwa & emsie ferreira
Politics

The race elephant lurking in the DA’s ‘laboratory’

Tony Leon’s comments calling Mmusi Maimane an ‘experiment’ have lifted the lid on what disgruntled black leaders describe as insidious racism and a refusal to hold racists to account
emsie ferreira & Lizeka Tandwa & khaya koko

More top stories

Politics

Cape Town mayoral candidate is a two-horse race, say party...

The DA’s factional battles will take centre stage when the party selects a new mayoral candidate for the city of Cape Town
Lizeka Tandwa
Opinion

Mad scientists in DA unleash racial distrust

The party has alienated the black electorate by failing to silence the racism in its ranks
herman mashaba
Editorial

ANC does not want to self-ref lect

Where is your unembeza, comrades?
Editorial
Opinion

Jacob Zuma’s onslaught on the law is flawed

Delaying tactics while pretending to be impatient and casting aspersions on the courts are old tricks
Johan Van Den Berg Guest Author
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.