 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Editorial

Editorial: Despite Zuma saga, the law will prevail

EDITORIAL: The margin for error is gone (Photo Archive)
0

What is wrong with him?

When Advocate Wim Trengove asked the question in court this week after Jacob Zuma failed to appear for the hearing of his special plea for acquittal in his corruption trial, he might have been speaking for the country at large.

The answer is a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside a military intelligence file, rendered seemingly, but not solely, by Arthur Fraser as part of a long public career in protecting Zuma.

Of course, Zuma’s lawyers played their part, but it is their job to get their client out of prison — and keep him out. Of course, it would also be naive to think that Fraser operated as a lone political rogue when he overruled the parole board’s refusal this month to release Zuma on grounds of ill health.

Fraser was kept in service by President Cyril Ramaphosa for obscure reasons, recycled from state security to correctional services. The presidential reasoning for tacitly approving Zuma’s release on medical parole is more readily apparent.

It can be found partly in the violent unrest of the first week of July stirred by Zuma’s sycophants, and partly in the upcoming local government elections in November, where the ANC feared losing ground in Zuma’s home province if he were left in prison to serve his contempt sentence.

Such is politics, but the cynicism sits less easily when the actions of the state shake our faith that in the end the law will prevail.

For the first half of this year, as Zuma hurled invective at the judiciary and the Zondo commission, that hope just about held, because it is ingrained, justified and our last ounce of optimism. Remember that Ramaphosa and Ronald Lamola defended the courts and the constitutional order.

The optimistic view is that the Constitutional Court’s decision to hear Zuma’s spurious rescission application, and last week’s majority ruling by Justice Sisi Khampepe, saw the court reaffirm the law and reject any notion it should be widened to fit his wish for impunity.

But it is hard to see how the dissenting judgments, described as judicial “decadence” for their flaws, take us further. Instead they add to the doubts raised by the John Hlophe saga.

By Monday, Zuma was back at accusing the highest court of judicial tyranny. We know that he is no longer in hospital. We know from court papers that the state’s medical experts believe he is well enough to stand trial for corruption. He still has a long court battle ahead in Pietermaritzburg, but we know if he loses in law he might win in politics.

Subscribe for R500/year

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and get a 57% discount in your first year.

Editorial

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

National

The South African Bone Marrow Registry celebrates 30 years of...

‘It’s not drilling into bones!’: Misconceptions keep donors away, says SABMR, but a match outside of a patient’s family is a needle in a haystack
Eunice Stoltz
National

R500-million Covid-19 Gauteng hospital contract was irregularly awarded — SIU

The bank accounts of Pro Service Consulting and Thenga Holdings have been frozen
Athandiwe Saba & khaya koko

More top stories

Business

Nersa approves Karpowership generation licences

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has questioned why Nersa has not immediately provided its reasons for issuing the controversial generation licences
anathi madubela
Business

With its industrial base decimated, SA’s economy needs real change...

Speaking at a book launch on Tuesday, the finance minister said a focus on manufacturing is critical to stem the country’s deepening unemployment crisis
Sarah Smit
National

Defence team cagey about Zuma’s health after state advised he...

The former president was absent from court, but his counsel argued that health matters be left aside, so as to hear his case for the removal of Billy Downer
Emsie Ferreira
National

The South African Bone Marrow Registry celebrates 30 years of...

‘It’s not drilling into bones!’: Misconceptions keep donors away, says SABMR, but a match outside of a patient’s family is a needle in a haystack
Eunice Stoltz
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Privacy Policy

Cookie Policy

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Terms of Service and Security

Terms of Use

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

Subscriptions

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×