 Subscribe or Login

Get more Mail & Guardian
Subscribe or Login

Politics

Zuma gets medical parole

Former South African president Jacob Zuma (Photo by Emmanuel Croset / AFP) (Photo by EMMANUEL CROSET/AFP via Getty Images)
0

Former president Jacob Zuma has been released on medical parole for an undisclosed condition, just under two months after he was jailed for 15 months for contempt of court.

Zuma, 79, who would have been eligible for normal parole on 23 October, was placed on medical parole based on a report from the South African Military Health Services, according to correctional services spokesperson Singabhako Nxumalo.

The former head of state was jailed on 8 July and incarcerated at the Estcourt Correctional Centre’s medical wing, before being moved to an outside facility for treatment and a medical procedure.

Zuma’s admission to hospital has resulted in the postponement of his corruption trial, set to be heard in the high court in Pietermaritzburg, and is likely to cause further delays.  

His incarceration sparked a wave of riots and looting in KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng, which the government has characterised as an attempted insurrection.

Nxumalo said that in addition to terminal illness and physical incapacity, inmates could be considered for medical parole if they suffered from an illness that “severely limits their daily activity or self-care”.

Medical parolees should also be low-risk, and there should be “appropriate arrangements” for their supervision, care and treatment with the community to which they would be released.

“Medical parole placement for Mr Zuma means that he will complete the remainder of the sentence in the system of community corrections, whereby he must comply with a specific set of conditions and will be subject to supervision until his sentence expires,” Nxumalo said.

“We want to reiterate that placement on medical parole is an option available to all sentenced offenders provided they meet all the requirements.  We appeal to all South Africans to afford Mr Zuma dignity as he continues to receive medical treatment.” 

Zuma has refused to allow a medical expert appointed by the National Prosecuting Authority to carry out a second examination, although it was agreed to by his medical team during the last hearing in his corruption and racketeering trial.

Save 2/3 on an annual subscription

Thanks for enjoying the Mail & Guardian, we’re proud of our 36 year history, throughout which we have delivered to readers the most important, unbiased stories in South Africa. Good journalism costs, though, and right from our very first edition we’ve relied on reader subscriptions to protect our independence.

Digital subscribers get access to all of our award-winning journalism, including premium features, as well as exclusive events, newsletters, webinars and the cryptic crossword. Click here to find out how to join them and save 2/3 on the cost for your first year.

Paddy Harper
Paddy Harper
Storyteller.

Related stories

WELCOME TO YOUR M&G

If you’re reading this, you clearly have great taste

If you haven’t already, you can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian for less than the cost of a cup of coffee a week, and get more great reads.

Subscribe now

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Advertising

Subscribers only

Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko
Politics

Wanted: A new spindoctor for Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa is said to be looking for someone who can bridge the gap between his office and the media.
Lizeka Tandwa

More top stories

Sport

Manchester City’s Benjamin Mendy and football’s inconvenient truths

A French defender’s rape allegations raise difficult ethical questions about whether and when clubs should suspend players
Luke Feltham
Politics

Zuma gets medical parole

Former president will serve the remainder of his sentence out of jail
Paddy Harper
Business

Betting on South Africa’s lotto is illegal, court orders

Taking bets on the lotto is against the law, court orders
Sarah Smit
Business

Cell C ‘defrauded’ of R357m over eight years

A former IT executive at the company allegedly led an elaborate fraudulent syndicate for eight years
khaya koko
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

×