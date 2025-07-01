Solidarity, equality, sustainability: School’s campaign inspired by SA’s G20 theme

Limpopo's Dr MJ Madiba Secondary School alumni have launched #50ToFifty to raise R20 000 for school infrastructure. (File photo)

South Africa is the current holder of the G20 presidency under the theme “solidarity, equality, sustainability”. Our country has been in charge of the international forum of both developing and developed countries since 1 December 2024 with its tenure ending on 30 November 2025.

The country’s approach to the presidency is aligned to the African philosophy of ubuntu, that “motho ke motho ka batho”, in Sesotho, or “I am because you are”, in English. Significantly, education is one of the working groups under the G20.

One could ask if there is enough awareness of South Africa’s G20 presidency at grassroots level, especially in the rural areas. Using the ubuntu approach, which is similar to the G20 theme, Dr MJ Madiba Secondary School alumni have joined hands to assist their alma mater in rolling out various interventions towards improving teaching and learning and infrastructure and acquiring equipment for the benefit of future generations.

The quintile 3 public school, in Ga-Madiba Village, outside Polokwane in Limpopo, was named after linguist, author, educationist and community leader, Dr Moses Josiah Madiba, who died 40 years ago. In 1973, Unisa’s Faculty of Education conferred on Madiba an honorary doctorate in education.

The Dr MJ Madiba Secondary School #50ToFifty campaign on the BackaBuddy online fundraising platform aims to mobilise alumni and others to donate a minimum of R50 towards the completion of an infrastructure facelift project in the build-up to the school’s 50-year anniversary in 2026. The campaign, one of the initial interventions by the school’s alumni, has been running from the beginning of June — Youth Month — and will continue until the end of Women’s Month on 31 August 2025.

With a wall built at the school’s entrance with the proceeds of last year’s fundraising gala, reaching the R20 000 target set for the campaign will enable the completion of the facelift project, as the school still requires infrastructure such as a new gate and safety information boards.

In his keynote address during the national Youth Day 2025 commemoration, Deputy President Paul Mashatile said: “To parents, teachers and communities, let us support and guide our children. The government will continue leading from the front by creating a conducive environment for economic growth, education, safety and opportunity.”

In respect of access to education, the youths of today are facing a different liberation struggle from the one which was confronted by the June 16 1976 generation. The #50ToFifty campaign is therefore a notable intervention in creating a sustainable future, especially in light of the UN sustainable development goal 4 on quality education overview: “Low-and lower-middle-income countries face a nearly $100 billion annual financing gap to reach their education targets.”

Furthermore, through the #50ToFifty campaign, alumni are joining efforts by many stakeholders, including the government and corporates, to plug the financial gap, thus creating a conducive environment for education.

The bigger picture, besides restoring academic excellence at the school, is also to see it once again flourish in extramural activities such as choral music, softball, athletics, soccer, netball and volleyball.

Dr MJ Madiba alumni occupy various sectors in and outside South Africa. A fellow alumnus and manager of the Monotwane Village-based, Naledi Spiders Softball Club, Peter “Kelly” Sekhaolelo, is at the forefront of ensuring that youth from Ga-Mashashane can compete on an equal footing in the softball sporting code. After all, equality is another element of the South African G20 presidency’s theme.

It is commendable that, although a teacher at a different school in the Mashashane area, Sekhaolelo is working closely with our alma mater in finding athletics and softball talent in the locality. Moreover, Naledi Spiders has contributed to the development of “diamond ball” in South Africa, with some of its players having received national colours as part of junior and senior teams in baseball and its softball variation.

Dr MJ Madiba had a formidable softball team in the 1980s and, by Sekhaolelo’s own admission, he was a fringe player until he matriculated in 1988. Even though some of the school’s 1980s “kitten ball” team members have since died, the line-up at any time brimmed with talent such as City Ledwaba, Jazzino Kola, Klaatjie Lediga, Tebogo Maleka, George Mohlabeng, Marks “Mongauzi” Ledwaba, Zakes Boroto, Pretty “Bricks” Magongwa, Levy Mokonyama and Aaron “Mawethu” Manyelo, thus it was not an easy task breaking into the squad.

Through the #50ToFifty campaign, the school’s alumni are striving to bring hope and regeneration to their alma mater and the Mashashane community, embodied by the king protea, South Africa’s national flower. Protea cynaroides is one of the main elements of the logo for the country’s G20 presidency.

Dr MJ Madiba was also a community leader and thus it is appropriate that the campaign resonates with the motto he lived by, “Service to one’s people is the rent you pay for your stay on Earth.”

To ensure solidarity, equality and sustainability in support of the school’s restoration agenda beyond the golden jubilee celebrations, the establishment of a governance structure, specifically an alumni foundation, is in the pipeline.

It is therefore an honour to join a cohort of volunteers comprising Robert Setshedi, Dr Nell Ledwaba, Phinah Shadung, Joey Kganyago and Motshelo Boroto, learners from the 1991 to 2004 period, in coordinating the conceptualisation of the #50ToFifty campaign. The team will also lead the implementation of the golden jubilee project and the establishment of a formal alumni governance structure.

Malesela Maubane was born in Mohlonong village, Ga-Mashashane, and is a Dr MJ Madiba Secondary School alumnus.