A lapse in our editorial rigour

On Friday 22 April, the Mail & Guardian published an opinion piece by repeat contributor Rebone Tau titled Mkhize’s resignation shows moral character rare among local leaders.

This piece spoke about how Mkhize should be lauded and be mentioned among those who are ethical for resigning as a minister when his name was compromised.

However, the opinion piece fails to address the long list of allegations against Mkhize including how his family and friends benefitted from money meant to educate and save people’s lives during the pandemic.

The opinion piece lauding Mkhize should never have been published. We erred.

We have since taken the piece down.

We pride ourselves on contributing to building a better South Africa. This opinion piece does not do that. We apologise for the lapse in editorial rigour in publishing this article. We have already started an internal process to ensure this kind of error does not occur again.

We accept that we have a responsibility to our readers and community, and thank you for keeping us on our toes.