Editorial: The time to fire Simelane is now

Embattled Justice Minister Thembi Simelane. (Photo by Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

It is surely a matter of time before President Cyril Ramaphosa fires Justice Minister Tembi Simelane. Common sense, decency and his own oft-repeated promise to rid the state of corruption demand that he does so.

The question is, how much longer could he possibly wait? The presidency’s answer in this regard calls to mind the proverbial piece of string.

It said he has been busy. This is undeniably so. It also said he may want to consult the leadership of the ANC. This is not a good reason because cabinet appointments are his prerogative. Nor is it a good idea because it reinforces the impression that Ramaphosa lacks the courage to act without the consent of a party that enjoys less trust than he does.

His office alluded, tellingly, to a further difficulty. With whom would Ramaphosa replace the minister without disturbing the power balance within his coalition cabinet?

Looking at the ANC caucus, one can appreciate his quandary. There is no obvious, appropriately qualified candidate. Simelane herself was not an evident choice. She is a relative newcomer to the cabinet and the first justice minister since 1994 who does not hold a law degree.

Her response to both the scandal in which she is embroiled and the row between the justice department and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over the Zondo state capture archives has revealed a lack of gravitas.

Telling MPs that for all her knowledge of the affair, the archive might as well reside “in the sky” was unbecoming — even if she was merely trying to say the problem predates her appointment. So was telling the same MPs that she would take legal advice before providing proof that the money she received from a VBS middleman was a legitimate loan.

The skeleton in Simelane’s closet was not quite a secret when she was appointed.

But Ramaphosa needed to fill the vacancy created by promoting Ronald Lamola to the international relations department and draw from within the ranks of the ANC, because the party was adamant that no portfolio in the security cluster should go to the opposition.

If he were to name a new justice minister from another party in the coalition, it would moreover reduce the percentage of cabinet seats held by his own. Only a wider reshuffle could solve that problem but with the cabinet barely 100 days old, this is not on the cards.

Yet none of these considerations can weigh more heavily than the reputational and real damage inherent in leaving a tainted minister to head a department that accounts to parliament on behalf of the judiciary and the NPA.

Ramaphosa cannot afford to overthink the problem, as is his wont. This is a president who often waits until fate limits his options and forces his hand, then seems galvanised by the inevitable.

In this instance, he has never had an option and he is well out of time.