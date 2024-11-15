Will COP29 deliver for Africa as Trump looms over climate finance talks?

Activists demand climate change loss and damage financing at the UNFCCC COP29 Climate Conference on November 14, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

The battle against climate change is arduous and particularly frustrating for developing countries. African countries, as we know, have contributed the least to the problem but are set to suffer the harshest effects.

There is also discontent at the need to grovel for funds to deal with a problem that was created elsewhere. Yet, as always, when the United Nations Climate Change Conference (also known as COP) comes around, there is cautious optimism.

Optimism that, just maybe, this year at COP29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, will be different.

Maybe this year is the year legitimate deals will be struck to help fight climate change. Deals that will ensure money will reach those who are most vulnerable — but in a way that doesn’t entrench countries further in debt.

This year’s event is dubbed the finance COP and, with good reason. African countries, for example, are seeking $1.3 trillion in climate funding.

The African group of negotiators believe the success of the event hinges on this. But there is an elephant in the room — the next sitting president of the United States, Donald Trump.

In 2017, when he was last in the White House, Trump announced the US would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a document signed by countries committing to fighting climate change.

During his presidential campaign this year, Trump said he would again withdraw the US from the Paris climate agreement.

He has also called climate change a scam and promoted fossil fuel production.

The US ranks second globally for carbon emissions, behind China.

The world cannot afford to increase fossil fuels anywhere. As a major carbon emitter the US needs to play an active role in fighting climate change and funding that fight.

Trump could well undo climate policies in the US — and along with that a lot of good work that has already been achieved. US climate envoy John Podesta told COP29 that Trump may slow down climate work but will struggle to stop it.

Yet there is little evidence that he will acquiesce to pledging funds to fight climate change, especially for the “shithole” countries as he did in his infamous 2018 sledge on African countries, Haiti and El Salvador.

The fight goes on, and developing nations will continue to do whatever it takes to battle this beast.

Closer to home, the Mail & Guardian will, on 29 November, host Greening the Future soon, its environmental awards that honours those playing a crucial role in protecting the environment, particularly with the onslaught of climate change.