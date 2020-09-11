Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

Rogue principals cannot be allowed to run schools

Statistics show that more than one million learners entered grade one in 2006
0

COMMENT

A few years ago I covered a story in KwaGuqa township outside eMalahleni in Mpumalanga where girls had to sign a form committing themselves to not becoming pregnant. If they did, they would be kicked out of the school.

This was part of the school’s way of dealing with pregnancy, the rates of which were allegedly high. So the principal and his team decided that this was the best method to use. 

Over the past few weeks I have come across news articles that detail other disturbing actions by principals. 

Last month the Sowetan reported that a principal had barred a learner from returning to school after she gave birth. The principal told her that she had missed too much work and therefore could not be allowed to continue with her education. 

Another principal in the Eastern Cape kicked a learner out of the school’s hostel for failing to pay fees even though the child — who is an orphan — had years ago been exempted from paying not only boarding fees but also school fees because of her dire financial situation. But this principal woke up one day and decided to kick this child out from school. 


The grandmother went to the school to understand what the issue was. She is quoted in the Daily Dispatch as saying : “He kicked me out of his office like a dog.”

Principals are the chief executives of schools and are supported by the board — the school governing body. But ultimately they make the decisions about the school’s daily operations. 

These few examples show how some schools are run by rogue elements who treat these institutions like their own home and have little to no regard for the law. 

It is worse in rural and poor areas where often the guardians of the learners are either grandparents, many of whom are illiterate, or parents who are not well versed with some of the laws that govern schools. 

In these schools — as demonstrated in the examples — principals run the schools with impunity and disrespect not only the learners, but also the parents or guardians. 

These principals also do not respect or seek any guidance from the school governing body and those in the SGB often bow down to whatever the principal wants. 

What often struck me about the stories of rogue principals is how they not only disregard the basic human rights of the land but also make up “laws” as they go along and do not follow those that do exist for schools. For example, the South African Schools Act is quite clear about how to deal with learners who are pregnant. Section 5(1) of the Act says that “[a] public school must admit learners and serve their educational requirements without unfairly discriminating in any way”. 

It is there in black and white for the principal to read. 

The same applies to learners who are unable to pay school fees or do not have money to buy the correct jersey or shoes. There are laws to guide principals on how to handle these matters. But often their first reaction is to humiliate the learners and their parents. 

He kicked me out of his office like a dog.

Many of the learners who have been lost in the system are as a result of the disgusting treatment they get at the hands of principals and teachers. Learners are sent home when they do not have the right shoes because their parents cannot afford them, they are sent home when they do not have money to buy the matric jacket or have arrived late because they have had to walk many kilometres to school because there is no transport provided. 

We do not need rogue, prejudiced or ignorant principals to lead our schools. We need principled leaders who are empathetic and follow the laws of the country and those prescribed for the education sector. 

All our essential coronavirus coverage is free for all readers. To see more, visit our hub

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Africa

‘Pro-family’ campaigners ignore pregnant women dying during Covid lockdowns

arya karijo & lydia namubiru -
Conservative groups are fighting efforts to expand African women’s access to healthcare. Do they care about women all the time, or only when they’re procreating?
Read more
Opinion

Covid-19 exposes South Africa’s digital literacy divide

pauline hanekom -
Only a few households have access to the internet and students and learners , but educators can find ways to improve reading for meaning and digital knowledge
Read more
Africa

Cameroon’s twin crises create surge in teen pregnancy

regina sondo -
When conflict and Covid-19 disrupt schooling and devastate the economy, girls drop out, and teen pregnancies rise
Read more
Africa

Covid-19 puts Sierra Leone’s expectant mothers at further risk

abdul s brima -
Almost 70% of the world’s maternal deaths happen in Africa. Now there’s coronavirus — and with poor prenatal and postnatal care on the continent, expectant mothers and children under five are even more vulnerable.
Read more
Opinion

Mental health is vital in treating infertility successfully

renata schoeman -
Women with a history of depression are at greater risk, whereas antidepressant medication can negatively affect men’s fertility
Read more
Opinion

School closures come at a cost

Nicola Vermooten -
The latest, unscientific decision to close schools again won’t help poor students. Strategies must be identified to help learners stay in school
Read more
Advertising
Continue to the category
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now