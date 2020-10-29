Subscribe
Subscribe
Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

0
READ ALL OUR CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More than 40 000 higher education graduates have yet to receive their certificates — some years after they qualified. Engineers, artisans and business students are either unemployed, working at retail stores or about to lose the jobs they have found without their certificates.

This is a problem the higher education minister, Blade Nzimande, has failed to address since he took up his post more than 10 years ago. 

The backlog stretches to 1992, leading the minister to say in parliament that he feels “ashamed”. 

Yet former students such as Chuma Mfazwe, who is a qualified electrical engineer, cannot find a job. Mfazwe has a seasonal shop assistant job that will end in January after the festive season. She has not been able to find work as an electrical engineer because, four years after completing her studies at Buffalo City College in East London, she has not received her certificate. 

Prospective employers reject her statement of results.


“I am now using my matric certificate to get jobs in retail. I started this job last week because it is almost the festive season and the shops are busy. But in January I will go back to being unemployed,” she says. “I am at least able to buy myself toiletries.”

There’s a lot more to this story.

To continue reading, subscribe to the Mail & Guardian.

It pains us to say it, but good journalism costs money to produce, and so we have to reserve some of our stories for Mail & Guardian subscribers with paid-for levels of access to the site only. Like this one, for example.

You can subscribe to the Mail & Guardian and get access to all our stories and more at this link.

If you have a current subscription, please login here.

Subscribe to the M&G

These are unprecedented times, and the role of media to tell and record the story of South Africa as it develops is more important than ever.

The Mail & Guardian is a proud news publisher with roots stretching back 35 years, and we’ve survived right from day one thanks to the support of readers who value fiercely independent journalism that is beholden to no-one. To help us continue for another 35 future years with the same proud values, please consider taking out a subscription.

Bongekile Macupe
Bongekile Macupe is an education reporter at the Mail & Guardian.

Related stories

Education

Unisa shortlists two candidates for the vice-chancellor job

Bongekile Macupe -
The outgoing vice-chancellor’s term has been extended to April to allow for a smooth hand-over
Read more
Coronavirus

Fort Hare students test positive for Covid after partying

Bongekile Macupe -
The 30 students, who went to a bash at a tavern in East London, were not wearing masks, did not sanitise their hands nor keep to social distancing regulations.
Read more
Education

Five universities extend academic year to March 2021

Bongekile Macupe -
Minister Blade Nzimande says a staggered ending of the academic year is intended to support students
Read more
Friday

‘There are Mechanisms in Place’: Collaboration births sacred text

Nkgopoleng Moloi -
‘There are Mechanisms in Place’, comprising text, poetry and visual analysis of Pamela Phatsimo Sunstrum’s practice, reveals how working together is a powerful philosophy
Read more
Education

Protecting women on campuses is a priority

anne githuku shongwe & beatrice mutali & ramneek ahluwalia -
A GBV policy framework that achieves gender equality in the post-school education sector and broader society needs to be urgently implemented
Read more
Coronavirus

Walter Sisulu University is playing catch-up with online learning

Bongekile Macupe -
Some affluent institutions have already finished the first semester online, but historically disadvantaged universities like Walter Sisulu University are having to start from scratch
Read more
Advertising

Subscribers only

Education

The shame of 40 000 missing education certificates

Graduates are being left in the lurch by a higher education department that is simply unable to deliver the crucial certificates proving their qualifications - in some cases dating back to 1992
Bongekile Macupe -
Read more
National

The living nightmare of environmental activists who protest mine expansion

Last week Fikile Ntshangase was gunned down as activists fight mining company Tendele’s expansions. Community members tell the M&G about the ‘kill lists’ and the dread they live with every day
khaya koko & Oupa Nkosi -
Read more

More top stories

Coronavirus

The high road is in harm reduction

While the restriction of movement curtailed the health services for people who use drugs in some parts of the world, it propelled other countries into finding innovative ways to continue services, a new report reveals
Pontsho Pilane -
Read more
Opinion

Khaya Sithole: Tsakani Maluleke’s example – and challenge

Shattering the glass ceiling is not enough, the new auditor general must make ‘live’ audits the norm here in SA
khaya sithole -
Read more
Business

State’s wage freeze sparks apoplexy

Public sector unions have cried foul over the government’s plan to freeze wages for three years and have vowed to fight back.
thando maeko & Tshegofatso Mathe -
Read more
Politics

‘Veteran’s stripes’ vs ‘kind and fair’

This weekend the Democratic Alliance will choose between two starkly different visions for its future
des erasmus -
Read more
Advertising

press releases

Loading latest Press Releases…

For all the latest information and advice from the Department of Health relating to Covid-19, please visit sacoronavirus.co.za

 
IAB SA Blow The Whistle

Contact Us

Story Tip-offs

Legal

Ethics & Social Media Policy

About Us

Corrections And Clarifications

Advertising

Subscriptions

Mail & Guardian Jobs

Find property for sale

We value your feedback

Subscriber login FAQ

All material © Mail & Guardian Online. Material may not be published or reproduced in any form without prior written permission.

The best local and international journalism

handpicked and in your inbox every weekday

Subscribe now